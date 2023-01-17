×
Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Tags: heart disease | diagnosis | statins | beta-blockers

Cardiologists Don't Treat Underlying Cause of Heart Disease

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 17 January 2023 04:27 PM EST

Cardiologists are kept very busy prescribing statin drugs, beta-blockers, angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, and blood thinners to their heart disease patients. The problem is that none of those medications can treat the underlying cause of a patient’s condition.

Worse yet, these medications are expensive and all of them are associated with serious adverse effects on people’s health. And cardiologists aren’t the only doctors prescribing medications that don’t treat the cause of patients’ illness.

In fact, most conventional doctors do the exact same thing.

This method of treatment stems from the medical training paradigm that has prevailed for more than 100 years. In medical schools, doctors are trained to make a diagnosis and then prescribe the appropriate drug to treat the diagnosis.

The problem is that 95 percent of commonly prescribed drugs do nothing to treat the underlying cause of a patient’s condition. They only address the symptoms.

I don’t discount the importance of establishing a diagnosis. That should be the first step any doctor takes when seeing a sick patient.

But the next step to helping the patient overcome his or her condition is to recognize what is causing the problem, and then come up with a treatment program to address and rectify the cause of the illness.

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 17 January 2023 04:27 PM
