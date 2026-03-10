WATCH TV LIVE

Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Tags: glp-1 | weight loss | exercise | dr. brownstein
OPINION

The Right Prescription: Get to Work

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 10 March 2026 04:35 PM EDT

Seeing the rapid increase of GLP-1 agonist prescriptions is like watching a bad horror movie over again. We saw the same thing with fen-phen and with opiates. Doctors were told that these medications were safe, and prescribed them for problems (fen-phen for weight loss and opiates for pain) that were not being adequately treated.

Cue the ominous music.

Over the course of my career, I have unfortunately seen colleagues be too quick to prescribe new drugs that do not treat the underlying cause of patients’ illness, and have far too many adverse effects.

GLP-1 agonists are just the latest version of that sad story. The only patients who should even consider taking GLP-1 agonists are those who are bed-bound because they weigh too much to be ambulatory.

As a last resort, for someone who is going to die from complications of morbid obesity, I would perhaps consider prescribing a trial of GLP-1 agonists. For everyone else, the right prescription is to roll up their sleeves and get to work. That includes eating a healthy diet, exercising, correcting nutritional and hormonal imbalances, and detoxifying the body.

That’s how you safely and effectively treat the underlying cause of obesity. It’s a lot cheaper than $1,000 per month, and a lot safer than medications that are associated with serious adverse effects. Find a good holistic doctor to work with.

If your doctor is prescribing GLP-1 agonists to patients who are not morbidly obese, it may be time to consider finding another.

© 2026 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


