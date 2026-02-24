WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

OPINION

Food Sensitivities and Allergies

Tuesday, 24 February 2026

Eating foods you’re allergic or sensitive to may cause inflammation in the gut that leads to a pathology.

How do you know if you have food allergies or sensitivities? It’s not always easy to diagnose, but carefully recording your food intake and correlating it with your symptoms can help you track down a food allergy.

In addition, proper lab testing such as IgG food allergy tests can be helpful. Many conventional doctors dismiss these tests as inaccurate. But after nearly three decades of utilizing IgG food allergy tests, I can tell you they’re clinically reliable.

The most common food sensitivities/allergies are dairy and gluten. I have seen far too many patients suffer with undiagnosed dairy sensitivity. The major problem with dairy is how it is treated. We super-pasteurize it, heating dairy products to very high temperatures. This alters the protein structure. And the altered protein represents a foreign body to the gut, which leads to inflammatory problems.

I have yet to see a patient with either Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis who does not have a dairy allergy or sensitivity. And most patients diagnosed with these problems find their condition improves when food allergies are eliminated.

Diverticulitis and IBS can also be helped by removing food allergies or sensitivities.

Dairy is the most common food allergy I’ve seen.

© 2026 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 24 February 2026 04:23 PM
