Food Sensitivities and Allergies

Eating foods you’re allergic or sensitive to may cause inflammation in the gut that leads to a pathology.

How do you know if you have food allergies or sensitivities? It’s not always easy to diagnose, but carefully recording your food intake and correlating it with your symptoms can help you track down a food allergy.

In addition, proper lab testing such as IgG food allergy tests can be helpful. Many conventional doctors dismiss these tests as inaccurate. But after nearly three decades of utilizing IgG food allergy tests, I can tell you they’re clinically reliable.

The most common food sensitivities/allergies are dairy and gluten. I have seen far too many patients suffer with undiagnosed dairy sensitivity. The major problem with dairy is how it is treated. We super-pasteurize it, heating dairy products to very high temperatures. This alters the protein structure. And the altered protein represents a foreign body to the gut, which leads to inflammatory problems.

I have yet to see a patient with either Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis who does not have a dairy allergy or sensitivity. And most patients diagnosed with these problems find their condition improves when food allergies are eliminated.

Diverticulitis and IBS can also be helped by removing food allergies or sensitivities.

Dairy is the most common food allergy I’ve seen.