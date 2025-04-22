Water Is Essential, Fluoride Isn't

I’ve been recommending patients drink an adequate amount of water to prevent dehydration for decades. Unfortunately, people who fill that need with fluoridated water may be increasing their risk for toxicity issues.

What can you do? Studying the toxicity of fluoride would lead any sane person to conclude that its adverse effects outweigh its benefits. And obviously, water is essential: We can’t live without it.

For those reasons alone, we shouldn’t be adding toxins to municipal water supplies. Doing so removes the choice of avoiding a toxin for the majority of people.

Fluoridation of our water supply and the suppression and delay of the release of the National Toxicology Program report is yet another example of the failure of our regulatory agencies. We can’t depend on them to monitor and regulate Big Pharma, Big Agriculture, and other companies.

Too much fluoride can competitively inhibit iodine, leading to deficiency, which is linked to increased risk of glandular issues such as cancers of the thyroid, ovaries, uterus, breast, prostate, and pancreas.

I think it’s in your interest to drink nonfluoridated water, however you can do that. But the best solution would be for the United States to join the rest of the Western world and stop fluoridating our water.

More information about this can be found in my book, Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It.