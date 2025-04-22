WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: fluoride | toxicity | iodine | dr. brownstein
OPINION

Water Is Essential, Fluoride Isn't

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 22 April 2025 04:34 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

I’ve been recommending patients drink an adequate amount of water to prevent dehydration for decades. Unfortunately, people who fill that need with fluoridated water may be increasing their risk for toxicity issues.

What can you do? Studying the toxicity of fluoride would lead any sane person to conclude that its adverse effects outweigh its benefits. And obviously, water is essential: We can’t live without it.

For those reasons alone, we shouldn’t be adding toxins to municipal water supplies. Doing so removes the choice of avoiding a toxin for the majority of people.

Fluoridation of our water supply and the suppression and delay of the release of the National Toxicology Program report is yet another example of the failure of our regulatory agencies. We can’t depend on them to monitor and regulate Big Pharma, Big Agriculture, and other companies.

Too much fluoride can competitively inhibit iodine, leading to deficiency, which is linked to increased risk of glandular issues such as cancers of the thyroid, ovaries, uterus, breast, prostate, and pancreas.

I think it’s in your interest to drink nonfluoridated water, however you can do that. But the best solution would be for the United States to join the rest of the Western world and stop fluoridating our water.

More information about this can be found in my book, Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Brownstein
I think it’s in your interest to drink nonfluoridated water, however you can do that. But the best solution would be for the United States to join the rest of the Western world and stop fluoridating our water.
fluoride, toxicity, iodine, dr. brownstein
228
2025-34-22
Tuesday, 22 April 2025 04:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved