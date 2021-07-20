×
Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Tags: flu | vaccines | pregnancy | msg

Flu Vaccines Have Safety Issues

Tuesday, 20 July 2021 04:37 PM

The FluMist Quadrivalent intranasal vaccine is not recommended if you have a life-threatening reaction to influenza vaccination or you are 2 to 17 years old and are taking medicines that contain aspirin.

Furthermore, FluMist should not be given to people with a weakened immune system or someone with kidney, heart, or lung problems.

FluMist also contains monosodium glutamate (MSG), which is an excitotoxin that can cause neurological problems. MSG in all forms should be avoided.

In addition, all flu vaccines carry a risk of severe neurological damage such as developing Guillain-Barre syndrome. I have seen patients develop this condition after influenza vaccination.

Finally, one note about pregnant women: I strongly oppose the practice of receiving the flu vaccine. There are no randomized studies showing it is safe. Until a comparison study conducted to compare vaccinated versus unvaccinated in pregnant women, I think it’s wisest for pregnant women to forgo a flu vaccine.

Yes, contracting the flu is dangerous for a pregnant woman. But the vaccine is ineffective for the vast majority of people, young and old, who receive it.

A better course for avoiding the flu is to eat a diet free of refined foods (including refined sugar), correct nutritional deficiencies, and maintain adequate hydration. And don’t forget mom’s chicken soup.

© 2021 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


All flu vaccines carry a risk of severe neurological damage such as developing Guillain-Barre syndrome. I have seen patients develop this condition after influenza vaccination.
