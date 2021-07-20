Flu Vaccines Have Safety Issues

The FluMist Quadrivalent intranasal vaccine is not recommended if you have a life-threatening reaction to influenza vaccination or you are 2 to 17 years old and are taking medicines that contain aspirin.

Furthermore, FluMist should not be given to people with a weakened immune system or someone with kidney, heart, or lung problems.

FluMist also contains monosodium glutamate (MSG), which is an excitotoxin that can cause neurological problems. MSG in all forms should be avoided.

In addition, all flu vaccines carry a risk of severe neurological damage such as developing Guillain-Barre syndrome. I have seen patients develop this condition after influenza vaccination.

Finally, one note about pregnant women: I strongly oppose the practice of receiving the flu vaccine. There are no randomized studies showing it is safe. Until a comparison study conducted to compare vaccinated versus unvaccinated in pregnant women, I think it’s wisest for pregnant women to forgo a flu vaccine.

Yes, contracting the flu is dangerous for a pregnant woman. But the vaccine is ineffective for the vast majority of people, young and old, who receive it.

A better course for avoiding the flu is to eat a diet free of refined foods (including refined sugar), correct nutritional deficiencies, and maintain adequate hydration. And don’t forget mom’s chicken soup.