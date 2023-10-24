Eating Flavonoids Lowers Dementia Risk

In the journal Neurology, scientists reported on a study to determine whether dietary intake of flavonoids is associated with dementia. Flavonoids are a group of compounds that provide pigment (color) to plants.

Researchers studied 921 elderly subjects with an average age of 81 who did not initially have Alzheimer’s disease. During the study time period, 220 developed Alzheimer’s. Participants with the highest intake of flavonoids were found to be inversely associated with being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s dementia. In other words, those who ingested the most flavonoids were least likely to develop Alzheimer’s.

In fact, there was nearly a 50 percent lower risk of being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in those who ingested the most flavonoids versus subjects who ate the least.

Alzheimer’s disease used to be associated only with the elderly. Now, younger and younger people are being diagnosed.

I believe Alzheimer’s disease is a multifactorial illness caused by toxic metals such as aluminum as well as nutritional and hormonal imbalances. I have no doubt that eating a poor diet contributes to Alzheimer’s disease.

This study found an inverse correlation with flavonoid consumption and a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease in elderly subjects. Flavonoids have a variety of functions in plants including acting as chemical messengers. When we ingest flavonoids, they function as important nutrients that have anti-inflammatory as well as other antioxidant properties.