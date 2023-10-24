×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: flavonoids | dementia | alzheimers | dr. brownstein
OPINION

Eating Flavonoids Lowers Dementia Risk

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 24 October 2023 04:31 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

In the journal Neurology, scientists reported on a study to determine whether dietary intake of flavonoids is associated with dementia. Flavonoids are a group of compounds that provide pigment (color) to plants.

Researchers studied 921 elderly subjects with an average age of 81 who did not initially have Alzheimer’s disease. During the study time period, 220 developed Alzheimer’s. Participants with the highest intake of flavonoids were found to be inversely associated with being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s dementia. In other words, those who ingested the most flavonoids were least likely to develop Alzheimer’s.

In fact, there was nearly a 50 percent lower risk of being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in those who ingested the most flavonoids versus subjects who ate the least.

Alzheimer’s disease used to be associated only with the elderly. Now, younger and younger people are being diagnosed.

I believe Alzheimer’s disease is a multifactorial illness caused by toxic metals such as aluminum as well as nutritional and hormonal imbalances. I have no doubt that eating a poor diet contributes to Alzheimer’s disease.

This study found an inverse correlation with flavonoid consumption and a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease in elderly subjects. Flavonoids have a variety of functions in plants including acting as chemical messengers. When we ingest flavonoids, they function as important nutrients that have anti-inflammatory as well as other antioxidant properties.

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Brownstein
Scientists reported on a study to determine whether dietary intake of flavonoids is associated with dementia. Flavonoids are a group of compounds that provide pigment (color) to plants.
flavonoids, dementia, alzheimers, dr. brownstein
223
2023-31-24
Tuesday, 24 October 2023 04:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved