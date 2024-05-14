WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: fatty liver | vitamins | exercise | dr. brownstein
OPINION

Vitamins Benefit Fatty Liver Disease

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 14 May 2024 04:13 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the most prevalent liver disorder worldwide. In the journal Cureus, scientists reported a systemic review of NAFLD and the role of vitamins to protect the liver. The authors found that vitamin deficiency has been associated with NAFLD development.

Vitamins A, B3, B6, B9, B12, C, D, and E were found to benefit NAFLD, which is increasing at epidemic rates. Research has reported that the condition affects 20 percent to 30 percent of the population. Among obese people, nearly 80 percent are affected.

I have been checking vitamin and mineral levels on my patients for more than two decades, and nearly everyone I have tested had inadequate levels of some vitamins and minerals. Identifying and correcting nutritional deficiencies can help many illnesses, including NAFLD.

I often advise patients suffering from liver diseases to undergo liver detoxification, including using herbs and supplements such as alpha lipoic acid (300 mg twice per day). Other nutrients for liver detoxification include vitamins A and C along with iodine. Milk thistle is also helpful.

Finally, exercise and hydration by drinking adequate amounts of water are essential.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Brownstein
In the journal Cureus, scientists reported a systemic review of NAFLD and the role of vitamins to protect the liver.
fatty liver, vitamins, exercise, dr. brownstein
186
2024-13-14
Tuesday, 14 May 2024 04:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved