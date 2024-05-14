Vitamins Benefit Fatty Liver Disease

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the most prevalent liver disorder worldwide. In the journal Cureus, scientists reported a systemic review of NAFLD and the role of vitamins to protect the liver. The authors found that vitamin deficiency has been associated with NAFLD development.

Vitamins A, B3, B6, B9, B12, C, D, and E were found to benefit NAFLD, which is increasing at epidemic rates. Research has reported that the condition affects 20 percent to 30 percent of the population. Among obese people, nearly 80 percent are affected.

I have been checking vitamin and mineral levels on my patients for more than two decades, and nearly everyone I have tested had inadequate levels of some vitamins and minerals. Identifying and correcting nutritional deficiencies can help many illnesses, including NAFLD.

I often advise patients suffering from liver diseases to undergo liver detoxification, including using herbs and supplements such as alpha lipoic acid (300 mg twice per day). Other nutrients for liver detoxification include vitamins A and C along with iodine. Milk thistle is also helpful.

Finally, exercise and hydration by drinking adequate amounts of water are essential.