Walking Is Great Exercise

Many people are under the mistaken impression that exercise means going to the gym or running long distances. But when I prescribe exercise for patients, I’m simply referring to any activity that increases movement.

Walking is just as much a form of exercise as swimming and running. The benefits of walking include:

• Decreases frailty

• Stimulates healthy brain function, including lowering depression and anxiety

• Helps with posture

• Improves circulation and reduces the risks for blood clots

• Promotes better blood flow and increasing oxygenation throughout the body

• Speeds wound healing

• Stimulates lymph drainage of all the organs