Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Walking Is Great Exercise

David Brownstein, M.D. Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Many people are under the mistaken impression that exercise means going to the gym or running long distances. But when I prescribe exercise for patients, I’m simply referring to any activity that increases movement.

Walking is just as much a form of exercise as swimming and running. The benefits of walking include:

• Decreases frailty

• Stimulates healthy brain function, including lowering depression and anxiety

• Helps with posture

• Improves circulation and reduces the risks for blood clots

• Promotes better blood flow and increasing oxygenation throughout the body

• Speeds wound healing

• Stimulates lymph drainage of all the organs

Tuesday, 22 October 2024 04:26 PM
