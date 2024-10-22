Walking Is Great Exercise

Many people are under the mistaken impression that exercise means going to the gym or running long distances. But when I prescribe exercise for patients, I’m simply referring to any activity that increases movement.
Walking is just as much a form of exercise as swimming and running. The benefits of walking include:
• Decreases frailty
• Stimulates healthy brain function, including lowering depression and anxiety
• Helps with posture
• Improves circulation and reduces the risks for blood clots
• Promotes better blood flow and increasing oxygenation throughout the body
• Speeds wound healing
• Stimulates lymph drainage of all the organs
© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.