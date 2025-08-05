Exercise Is Better Than Antidepressants

Antidepressant medications such as Prozac and Zoloft are prescribed far too often. The mechanism of action of this class of medications has not been fully explained.

When they first came to market, these drugs were touted as the cure for a chemical imbalance in the central nervous system. Research has disproved that claim.

Antidepressants are associated with nutrient deficiencies such as CoQ10, magnesium, melatonin, and vitamins D, B6, and B12.

Studies have shown that daily exercise is equal or superior to antidepressants for those suffering from mild to moderate depression. Eating a healthy diet usually helps a patient suffering from depression.

Before going on an antidepressant medication, I suggest exercising daily, eating a healthy diet, and correcting hormonal and nutritional imbalances.

Americans take more prescription medications than any other people on the planet. Do we have better health from taking so many drugs? Absolutely not. We come in last or next to last in nearly every health indicator.

There is a time and a place for pharmaceuticals. However, there is also a time and place for educating yourself about a healthy, holistic lifestyle. Adopting such a lifestyle can minimize the chance of needing a pharmaceutical product that poisons enzymes and blocks receptors in the body, which nearly all drugs do. It’s best to work with a holistic physician who is trained in both pharmacology and natural therapies.