Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Eating Organic Eggs Improves Health

David Brownstein, M.D. Tuesday, 17 September 2024

The organic food industry is booming, as more Americans are willing to search for and pay for organic food sources. Published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, researchers performed a systemic review to study the association between organic egg consumption and human health. The scientists reviewed three studies that included more than 6,000 subjects.

They found that consuming organic eggs resulted in significantly higher lutein levels and lower levels of the inflammatory markers C-reactive protein (CRP) and cystatin C.

Eggs are the most complete food available to us, with a full complement of amino acids, vitamins and minerals, and essential fatty acids. And organic eggs are the best kind. Organic eggs should be sourced from chickens fed organic food and raised cage-free so they have the ability to move around rather than being confined in small cage.

You shouldn’t eat any food from any source that contains synthetic hormones or antibiotics. Conventionally raised animals are fed synthetic hormones and antibiotics to fatten them up and prevent infections, which are more common in conventionally raised animals because they are often raised in horrific conditions.

One of the main reasons we’re seeing a rise in hormone-sensitive cancers such as cancer of the breasts, prostate, ovaries, uterus, and pancreas is because of our exposure to synthetic hormones found in our food supply.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


