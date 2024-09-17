Eating Organic Eggs Improves Health

The organic food industry is booming, as more Americans are willing to search for and pay for organic food sources. Published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, researchers performed a systemic review to study the association between organic egg consumption and human health. The scientists reviewed three studies that included more than 6,000 subjects.

They found that consuming organic eggs resulted in significantly higher lutein levels and lower levels of the inflammatory markers C-reactive protein (CRP) and cystatin C.

Eggs are the most complete food available to us, with a full complement of amino acids, vitamins and minerals, and essential fatty acids. And organic eggs are the best kind. Organic eggs should be sourced from chickens fed organic food and raised cage-free so they have the ability to move around rather than being confined in small cage.

You shouldn’t eat any food from any source that contains synthetic hormones or antibiotics. Conventionally raised animals are fed synthetic hormones and antibiotics to fatten them up and prevent infections, which are more common in conventionally raised animals because they are often raised in horrific conditions.

One of the main reasons we’re seeing a rise in hormone-sensitive cancers such as cancer of the breasts, prostate, ovaries, uterus, and pancreas is because of our exposure to synthetic hormones found in our food supply.