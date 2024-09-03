Take Charge of Your Health

America is a sick country. The good news is that most of our health problems can be dealt with by eating a diet free of refined sugar, flour, salt, and oils. A healthy diet consists of whole foods free of pesticides, insecticides, and synthetic hormones along with enough clean water to maintain optimal hydration.

It’s been said a million times: Heart disease is the number one killer in America. But it doesn’t have to be. Following healthy dietary guidelines will help nearly everyone who tries them. More information about a healthy diet can be found in my book, The Guide to Healthy Eating.

Big Pharma has hoodwinked us into believing that nearly every American adult needs to take a statin drug to ward off heart disease. Nothing could be further from the truth. As I detailed in my book, The Statin Disaster, these drugs provide approximately a 1 percent benefit for reducing the risk of a nonfatal stroke or heart attack after three to five years of use.

Furthermore, there is little to no longevity benefit from taking statin medications — you don’t live much more than a few days longer if you take a statin medication for a number of years.

Adopting a holistic approach to your health will provide many more benefits — not only for heart disease but many other conditions as well. You have the ability to positively affect your health through your choices.

You are in charge of your own healthcare decisions. You can decide to take a drug or not take a drug. You can decide to eat a healthy diet or not. It’s really that simple.

I suggest eating healthy foods and avoiding drugs that fail most who take them, and especially stay away from drugs that have numerous adverse effects.