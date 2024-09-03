WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: diet | statins | holistic medicine | dr. brownstein
OPINION

Take Charge of Your Health

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 03 September 2024 04:35 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

America is a sick country. The good news is that most of our health problems can be dealt with by eating a diet free of refined sugar, flour, salt, and oils. A healthy diet consists of whole foods free of pesticides, insecticides, and synthetic hormones along with enough clean water to maintain optimal hydration.

It’s been said a million times: Heart disease is the number one killer in America. But it doesn’t have to be. Following healthy dietary guidelines will help nearly everyone who tries them. More information about a healthy diet can be found in my book, The Guide to Healthy Eating.

Big Pharma has hoodwinked us into believing that nearly every American adult needs to take a statin drug to ward off heart disease. Nothing could be further from the truth. As I detailed in my book, The Statin Disaster, these drugs provide approximately a 1 percent benefit for reducing the risk of a nonfatal stroke or heart attack after three to five years of use.

Furthermore, there is little to no longevity benefit from taking statin medications — you don’t live much more than a few days longer if you take a statin medication for a number of years.

Adopting a holistic approach to your health will provide many more benefits — not only for heart disease but many other conditions as well. You have the ability to positively affect your health through your choices.

You are in charge of your own healthcare decisions. You can decide to take a drug or not take a drug. You can decide to eat a healthy diet or not. It’s really that simple.

I suggest eating healthy foods and avoiding drugs that fail most who take them, and especially stay away from drugs that have numerous adverse effects.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Brownstein
America is a sick country. The good news is that most of our health problems can be dealt with by eating a diet free of refined sugar, flour, salt, and oils.
diet, statins, holistic medicine, dr. brownstein
296
2024-35-03
Tuesday, 03 September 2024 04:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved