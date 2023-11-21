×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: diabetes | obesity | refined food | dr. brownstein
OPINION

Diabetes Endangers Brain Health

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 21 November 2023 04:29 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

For a report in the journal Diabetes, Obesity, and Metabolism, researchers collected data from 500,000 individuals ages 40 to 69. Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) and diabetes diagnoses were used to define different categories of diabetes. (HbA1c is a measure of an average of blood sugar levels over three months.)

The scientists found prediabetes and known diabetes increased the rate of vascular dementia by 54 percent. Known diabetes was associated with a 91 percent increase in Alzheimer’s disease risk. Prediabetes and known diabetes elevated the risks for cognitive decline by 42 percent and 48 percent, respectively.

The authors concluded, “Both prediabetes and known diabetes are harmful in terms of [vascular dementia], cognitive decline, and [Alzheimer’s] risks . . . Low normal HbA1c levels . . .are associated with more favorable brain health outcomes . . .”

Currently, two-thirds of Americans are overweight, and one-third are obese. When I was a child, there were very few overweight children in school with me. Now we have a juvenile obesity epidemic. As a result, there is an epidemic of diabetes.

Simply put, we eat too much sugar and refined food. We can’t continue on this path. Diabetes and the consequences of diabetes will eventually overwhelm our healthcare system.

Your doctor should be checking your HbA1c on a regular basis. Maintaining a HbA1c of less than 5.7 percent of total hemoglobin is optimal.

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Brownstein
Currently, two-thirds of Americans are overweight, and one-third are obese. When I was a child, there were very few overweight children in school with me
diabetes, obesity, refined food, dr. brownstein
227
2023-29-21
Tuesday, 21 November 2023 04:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved