WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: dehydration | fatigue | headache | dr. brownstein
OPINION

Signs of Dehydration

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 30 April 2024 04:25 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

I enjoy teaching in my practice, and often have medical students and residents rotating with me. One of the main things I teach these students is how to recognize dehydration, because patients can suffer a rapid decline in health — even leading to death — if they are dehydrated.

The most obvious sign of dehydration is excessive thirst, which may be accompanied by a dry, sticky mouth with a tongue that appears almost carpet-like. (By the end of a month observing patients with me, all of my students have developed the habit of looking into a patient’s mouth and describing whether the tongue looks like a piece of carpet versus being pink and moist.)

Other symptoms that can accompany dehydration include fatigue, muscle aches, and other pains.

One of the most common signs of dehydration is headache. The primary constituent of the brain is water. It needs adequate water to function correctly. A dehydrated brain will often hurt, and fail to function properly. That is, a person will not think clearly.

As dehydration worsens, it can lead to delirium or unconsciousness.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Brownstein
The most obvious sign of dehydration is excessive thirst, which may be accompanied by a dry, sticky mouth with a tongue that appears almost carpet-like
dehydration, fatigue, headache, dr. brownstein
179
2024-25-30
Tuesday, 30 April 2024 04:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved