How the CDC Failed

I could write a whole book on the failures of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in managing the COVID-19 epidemic. In fact, I’m sure that in the fullness of time, many books will be written about the subject.

As the disease became more prominent, we should have been testing all passengers from infected areas as they entered the U.S. Sick people should have been quarantined in order to gain time and learn how to effectively treat the illness. Yet when President Donald Trump suspended flights from China (already too late), many accused him of being racist.

Perhaps a well-functioning CDC could have appropriately addressed the situation and guided us through that perilous time. Unfortunately, the CDC is far from a well-functioning organization.

At that time, the CDC declared that there were no known treatments for a coronavirus. Therefore, if you became ill, you were advised to stay at home and quarantine for 14 days until you got better.

What if the illness progressed? What if you had difficulty breathing? The only advice given by the powers that be was to go to the emergency room if your symptoms became severe. The fact is that 20,000 to 120,000 Americans die yearly from the flu and other viral illnesses, mostly during the fall and winter months. And it’s important to keep in mind that nearly one-third of influenza-like illnesses that occur each year are caused by coronaviruses.

At my office (The Center for Holistic Medicine) in West Bloomfield, Mich., my partners and I have developed an antiviral treatment program that we’ve been using for well over two decades. During that time, our patients who became ill with influenza or influenza-like illnesses were not hospitalized or dying at anywhere near the reported rates for other doctors.

Our treatment program consists of a nutritional approach that includes a short term of high oral doses of vitamins A, C, and D and iodine along with nebulized hydrogen peroxide and iodine. If more therapy is required, we administer intravenous doses of vitamin C and hydrogen peroxide.

Finally, ozone can be administered with an intramuscular injection.

We also encourage patients to eat a diet free of refined sugar, which has been shown to paralyze white blood cells for up to five hours.