WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: covid | influenza | ozone | dr. brownstein
OPINION

How the CDC Failed

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 15 October 2024 04:20 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

I could write a whole book on the failures of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in managing the COVID-19 epidemic. In fact, I’m sure that in the fullness of time, many books will be written about the subject.

As the disease became more prominent, we should have been testing all passengers from infected areas as they entered the U.S. Sick people should have been quarantined in order to gain time and learn how to effectively treat the illness. Yet when President Donald Trump suspended flights from China (already too late), many accused him of being racist.

Perhaps a well-functioning CDC could have appropriately addressed the situation and guided us through that perilous time. Unfortunately, the CDC is far from a well-functioning organization.

At that time, the CDC declared that there were no known treatments for a coronavirus. Therefore, if you became ill, you were advised to stay at home and quarantine for 14 days until you got better.

What if the illness progressed? What if you had difficulty breathing? The only advice given by the powers that be was to go to the emergency room if your symptoms became severe. The fact is that 20,000 to 120,000 Americans die yearly from the flu and other viral illnesses, mostly during the fall and winter months. And it’s important to keep in mind that nearly one-third of influenza-like illnesses that occur each year are caused by coronaviruses.

At my office (The Center for Holistic Medicine) in West Bloomfield, Mich., my partners and I have developed an antiviral treatment program that we’ve been using for well over two decades. During that time, our patients who became ill with influenza or influenza-like illnesses were not hospitalized or dying at anywhere near the reported rates for other doctors.

Our treatment program consists of a nutritional approach that includes a short term of high oral doses of vitamins A, C, and D and iodine along with nebulized hydrogen peroxide and iodine. If more therapy is required, we administer intravenous doses of vitamin C and hydrogen peroxide.

Finally, ozone can be administered with an intramuscular injection.

We also encourage patients to eat a diet free of refined sugar, which has been shown to paralyze white blood cells for up to five hours.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Brownstein
I could write a whole book on the failures of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in managing the COVID-19 epidemic. In fact, I’m sure that in the fullness of time, many books will be written about the subject.
covid, influenza, ozone, dr. brownstein
378
2024-20-15
Tuesday, 15 October 2024 04:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved