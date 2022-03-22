×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: colon | cancer | diagnosis

Visual Colon Testing

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 22 March 2022 04:30 PM Current | Bio | Archive

Visual screening of the colon and rectum can be done with a colonoscopy, the procedure that is considered the gold standard in testing because it allows an abnormal polyp or lesion to be visualized.

But a colonoscopy is more than just a diagnostic exam. It can also provide a therapeutic effect because once the abnormality of the colon or rectum is visualized, a physician may attempt to remove it through the scope.

For example, precancerous polyps can often be removed with a colonoscope. Studies have clearly shown that identifying colon cancer at an early stage — such as a small polyp — is beneficial if the polyp is removed.

And if colon cancer is detected at an early stage — that is, before it has spread outside of the colon — removal of the diseased part of the colon can lead to a full recovery.

© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Brownstein
Visual screening of the colon and rectum can be done with a colonoscopy, the procedure that is considered the gold standard in testing.
colon, cancer, diagnosis
141
2022-30-22
Tuesday, 22 March 2022 04:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved