WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: cholesterol | hormones | diabetes | dr. brownstein
OPINION

Fats, Hormones, and the Brain

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 26 August 2025 04:13 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

The truth is that you can be healthy and have high cholesterol levels, or you can have low cholesterol levels and be sick. High blood sugar can glycosylate cholesterol, which means the sugar attaches to a protein or fat. This can damage cell membranes.

Diabetes occurs when blood sugar levels are high. Eating a healthy diet can minimize the risk of diabetes. Eating too much sugar in the diet damages the cell membranes by attaching sugar molecules to fatty substances.

Cholesterol is the precursor to all the adrenal hormones in the body, including DHEA, pregnenolone, testosterone, estrogen, progesterone, and hydrocortisone. For that reason, taking a statin drug would be predicted to disrupt normal production of these essential hormones. Thirty years of practice has shown me that this is the case in many patients.

Though accounting for approximately 5 percent of body weight, a healthy human brain contains more than 25 percent of the body’s cholesterol. The nerves are sheathed in cholesterol. Lowering cholesterol levels is not healthy for the nerve tissue.

That’s why nerve disorders such as brain decline, dementia, and fatigue are associated with cholesterol-lowering medications.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Brownstein
The truth is that you can be healthy and have high cholesterol levels, or you can have low cholesterol levels and be sick.
cholesterol, hormones, diabetes, dr. brownstein
187
2025-13-26
Tuesday, 26 August 2025 04:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved