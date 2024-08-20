WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: cholesterol | heart disease | stroke | dr. brownstein
OPINION

Does LDL Cholesterol Cause Heart Disease?

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 20 August 2024 04:39 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

LDL cholesterol is sometimes referred to as “bad” cholesterol because higher levels have been associated with an increased risk of heart disease. However, LDL cholesterol is actually a carrier molecule for fats. As fat levels rise, LDL cholesterol levels will rise.

The American Heart Association (AHA) website states, “LDL cholesterol is considered the ‘bad’ cholesterol because it contributes to fatty buildups in arteries (atherosclerosis). This narrows the arteries and increases the risk for heart attack, stroke, and peripheral artery disease (PAD).”

In other words, the AHA is saying that elevated LDL cholesterol levels are part of the problem in the development of atherosclerosis.

If LDL cholesterol levels were the cause of heart disease, then elevated LDL levels should be associated with an increased risk of mortality. But researchers looked at 19 cohort studies encompassing more than 68,000 subjects over age 60 and found an inverse association between all-cause mortality and LDL cholesterol levels in 92 percent of the subjects. In the rest, no association was found.

In two other cohort studies, cardiovascular mortality was significantly higher in the lowest LDL cholesterol quartile.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Brownstein
LDL cholesterol is sometimes referred to as “bad” cholesterol because higher levels have been associated with an increased risk of heart disease.
cholesterol, heart disease, stroke, dr. brownstein
182
2024-39-20
Tuesday, 20 August 2024 04:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved