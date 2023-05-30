Weight Loss Reduces Breast Cancer Risk

A study in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute found that overweight and obese women over the age of 50 who experienced sustained weight loss had a significantly lower risk of breast cancer compared to women whose weight remained stable.

The researchers studied more than 180,000 subjects over a 10- year period in which weight was measured three times. Women who lost approximately 4.4. to 10 pounds had a 13 percent lower risk of breast cancer, and women who lost 10 to 20 pounds had a 16 percent lower risk. Those who lost at least 20 pounds had a 26 percent lower risk of breast cancer.

The authors concluded the study by writing, “Breast cancer prevention may be a strong weight-loss motivator for the two-thirds of American women who are overweight or obese.”

Breast cancer today strikes one in seven U.S. women. This is just another example of how unhealthy we are as a country. Breast cancer is also occurring in younger and younger women. We are also suffering from an obesity epidemic. Two-thirds of Americans (including adult women) are overweight, and one[1]third are obese.

Fat cells can store toxins and produce the hormone estrogen. When there are more fat cells, more estrogen can be produced.

I believe the reason we are seeing so much breast (and in men prostate) cancer is overexposure to toxic synthetic estrogens found in plastics, pesticides, insecticides, and hormones fed to animals to fatten them up. But these synthetic estrogens have not only fattened up the animals, they’ve fattened us up as well.

And they are responsible, in part, for the rise of hormone[1]sensitive cancers like breast and prostate cancer.

The best course of action is to eat a healthy diet free of refined foods and synthetic hormones, to exercise, and to drink adequate amounts of water. You should also detoxify on a daily basis. Following these steps can lead to a happier and healthier life, and lower your chances of becoming a cancer statistic.