Blood Pressure Meds Increase Skin Cancer Risk

According to a report in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, researchers studied more than 300,000 Ontario adults ages 66 and older to determine the relationship between blood pressure medications and skin cancer. The scientists looked at data between 1998 and 2016 for subjects who were prescribed an antihypertensive medication. A commonly prescribed medication was associated with an increased risk of skin cancer.

Specifically, the scientists reported that exposure to thiazide diuretics was associated with approximately a 50 percent increase risk in keratinocyte carcinoma and a 60 percent increase rate of melanoma.

Thiazide diuretics are one of the most commonly prescribed antihypertensive medications. They are also used for congestive heart failure patients.

These medications are associated with a host of adverse effects, including electrolyte and mineral disturbances as well as an increased risk of diabetes. Now we can add skin cancer to the list.

Antihypertensive medications are overprescribed. The first step when high blood pressure is detected is to make changes to diet and increase hydration. And the best antihypertensive therapy is exercise.

A few lifestyle changes can minimize your chances of being prescribed an antihypertensive drug.