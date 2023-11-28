×
Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Tags: blood pressure | diuretics | cancer | dr. roizen
OPINION

Blood Pressure Meds Increase Skin Cancer Risk

Tuesday, 28 November 2023

According to a report in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, researchers studied more than 300,000 Ontario adults ages 66 and older to determine the relationship between blood pressure medications and skin cancer. The scientists looked at data between 1998 and 2016 for subjects who were prescribed an antihypertensive medication. A commonly prescribed medication was associated with an increased risk of skin cancer.

Specifically, the scientists reported that exposure to thiazide diuretics was associated with approximately a 50 percent increase risk in keratinocyte carcinoma and a 60 percent increase rate of melanoma.

Thiazide diuretics are one of the most commonly prescribed antihypertensive medications. They are also used for congestive heart failure patients.

These medications are associated with a host of adverse effects, including electrolyte and mineral disturbances as well as an increased risk of diabetes. Now we can add skin cancer to the list.

Antihypertensive medications are overprescribed. The first step when high blood pressure is detected is to make changes to diet and increase hydration. And the best antihypertensive therapy is exercise.

A few lifestyle changes can minimize your chances of being prescribed an antihypertensive drug.

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

