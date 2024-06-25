Mercury Exposure Worsens Behavior and Immunity

Autism spectrum disorder is a neurodevelopmental disease characterized by impaired communication, social interactions, difficulty with sociability, and stereotyped patterns of behaviors. In the journal Immunology Letters, scientists reported on a study of the effects of methyl mercury exposure in mice with regard to behavior, sociability tests, and locomotor activities.

They found that methyl mercury exposure caused a significant decrease in social interactions and adverse effects on locomotor activity. Methyl mercury exposure also significantly increased production of inflammatory cytokines such as interferon gamma, as well as interleukins 7 and 9. In addition, methyl mercury exposure increased mRNA and protein levels of pro-inflammatory cytokines in the brain and serum of the mice. Methyl mercury administration aggravated existing behavioral and immune abnormalities in the mice.

Mercury is the second most toxic substance known to mankind, poisoning hundreds of different enzymes and negatively affecting many different organ systems, including the nervous, cardiovascular, and immune systems. Unfortunately, our food and pharmaceuticals are full of mercury, which this study found could worsen neurobehavioral problems and increase inflammation. The same issues have been shown to occur in humans exposed to mercury.

The two most common sources of mercury are gray dental fillings and consumed fish. It’s wise to have your mercury (and other metal) levels assessed on a yearly basis. If elevated levels of mercury are detected, it can be removed through a chelation program, which I have been overseeing for patients for more than two decades. I have seen patients with memory disorders have their brain function restored by undergoing chelation.