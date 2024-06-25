WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: autism | mercury | enzymes | dr. brownstein
OPINION

Mercury Exposure Worsens Behavior and Immunity

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 25 June 2024 04:28 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Autism spectrum disorder is a neurodevelopmental disease characterized by impaired communication, social interactions, difficulty with sociability, and stereotyped patterns of behaviors. In the journal Immunology Letters, scientists reported on a study of the effects of methyl mercury exposure in mice with regard to behavior, sociability tests, and locomotor activities.

They found that methyl mercury exposure caused a significant decrease in social interactions and adverse effects on locomotor activity. Methyl mercury exposure also significantly increased production of inflammatory cytokines such as interferon gamma, as well as interleukins 7 and 9. In addition, methyl mercury exposure increased mRNA and protein levels of pro-inflammatory cytokines in the brain and serum of the mice. Methyl mercury administration aggravated existing behavioral and immune abnormalities in the mice.

Mercury is the second most toxic substance known to mankind, poisoning hundreds of different enzymes and negatively affecting many different organ systems, including the nervous, cardiovascular, and immune systems. Unfortunately, our food and pharmaceuticals are full of mercury, which this study found could worsen neurobehavioral problems and increase inflammation. The same issues have been shown to occur in humans exposed to mercury.

The two most common sources of mercury are gray dental fillings and consumed fish. It’s wise to have your mercury (and other metal) levels assessed on a yearly basis. If elevated levels of mercury are detected, it can be removed through a chelation program, which I have been overseeing for patients for more than two decades. I have seen patients with memory disorders have their brain function restored by undergoing chelation.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Brownstein
Scientists reported on a study of the effects of methyl mercury exposure in mice with regard to behavior, sociability tests, and locomotor activities.
autism, mercury, enzymes, dr. brownstein
255
2024-28-25
Tuesday, 25 June 2024 04:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved