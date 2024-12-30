Vitamin B3 Drives Energy Production

Adenosine triphosphate (ATP) is the body’s energy molecule that is used to catalyze enzymatic reactions. Human beings cannot exist without an adequate source and production of ATP.

The human body is designed to optimize ATP levels throughout life. The molecule can be produced in many different ways, but the primary generators of ATP are mitochondria — often referred to as “the powerhouses of cells.”

Production of ATP in the mitochondria is carried out via a chain reaction known as the Krebs cycle, which produces the majority energy the body uses. This complex process is dependent on an adequate supply of a compound generally called nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD), which is a coenzyme found in all living cells.

In fact, nicotinamide and niacinamide are the exact same thing. That means the “N” in NAD can refer to niacinamide (vitamin B3).

Therefore, you can see why production of energy depends on an adequate supply of vitamin B3.