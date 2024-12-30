WATCH TV LIVE

Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Vitamin B3 Drives Energy Production

Adenosine triphosphate (ATP) is the body’s energy molecule that is used to catalyze enzymatic reactions. Human beings cannot exist without an adequate source and production of ATP.

The human body is designed to optimize ATP levels throughout life. The molecule can be produced in many different ways, but the primary generators of ATP are mitochondria — often referred to as “the powerhouses of cells.”

Production of ATP in the mitochondria is carried out via a chain reaction known as the Krebs cycle, which produces the majority energy the body uses. This complex process is dependent on an adequate supply of a compound generally called nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD), which is a coenzyme found in all living cells.

In fact, nicotinamide and niacinamide are the exact same thing. That means the “N” in NAD can refer to niacinamide (vitamin B3).

Therefore, you can see why production of energy depends on an adequate supply of vitamin B3.

