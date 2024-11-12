WATCH TV LIVE

Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Fruits and Vegetables Fight Dementia

David Brownstein, M.D. Tuesday, 12 November 2024 04:18 PM EST

Researchers examined antioxidants, vitamins, and carotenoids to assess their association with Alzheimer's disease among middle-age and older Americans. The data, published in the journal Neurology, was taken from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) collected every decade among a cross-section of U.S. citizens.

The authors studied the interactions of serum vitamins A, C, and E along with total and individual serum carotenoids and interactions with incident Alzheimer’s disease and all-cause dementia. After slightly less than 26 years of follow-up, serum levels of the carotenoids lutein, zeaxanthin, and β-cryptoxanthin were associated with a 7 percent lower risk of all-cause dementia.

Dementia rates have been rising for many years, especially in older adults. The brain is particularly sensitive to oxidative stress due its high concentration of lipids (fats) and iron, both of which are susceptible to oxidation. Therefore, maintaining optimal antioxidant levels may help prevent dementia caused by oxidative stress in the brain.

This study found that certain carotenoids were associated with a reduced risk of all-cause dementia. It found no protective benefit with vitamins A, C, and E. Carotenoids are a family of natural substances that give vegetables and fruits vibrant colors.

To prevent oxidative stress and dementia, the most important thing you can do is eat a healthy diet full of natural antioxidants. The human body was designed to age well and maintain good brain function into older age if we supply it with the vital nutrients it needs.

Make sure your diet is full of colorful, carotenoid-containing foods.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 12 November 2024 04:18 PM
