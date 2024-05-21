Adrenal Supplements Ease Fatigue

Decades ago, physicians routinely used glandular therapies as a treatment. Adrenal gland supplements from neonatal cows can provide benefits against hypoadrenalism. I find glandular supplements very useful in my practice.

The most common complaint I hear from my patients is that they are fatigued. That can be a sign of low adrenal function. And people under constant stress will generally experience problems with their adrenal glands.

The judicious use of bioidentical, natural hormones along with adrenal glandular therapy can provide very satisfying results.

You don’t have to suffer with fatigue all the time. A proper diagnosis can lead to a treatment plan that will relieve that fatigue.

It’s best to work with a holistic healthcare provider who is knowledgeable about how to diagnose and treat adrenal gland and other hormonal disorders.

More information about adrenal gland dysfunction and bioidentical, natural hormones can be found in my book, The Miracle of Natural Hormones.