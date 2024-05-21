WATCH TV LIVE

Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Adrenal Supplements Ease Fatigue

Decades ago, physicians routinely used glandular therapies as a treatment. Adrenal gland supplements from neonatal cows can provide benefits against hypoadrenalism. I find glandular supplements very useful in my practice.

The most common complaint I hear from my patients is that they are fatigued. That can be a sign of low adrenal function. And people under constant stress will generally experience problems with their adrenal glands.

The judicious use of bioidentical, natural hormones along with adrenal glandular therapy can provide very satisfying results.

You don’t have to suffer with fatigue all the time. A proper diagnosis can lead to a treatment plan that will relieve that fatigue.

It’s best to work with a holistic healthcare provider who is knowledgeable about how to diagnose and treat adrenal gland and other hormonal disorders.

More information about adrenal gland dysfunction and bioidentical, natural hormones can be found in my book, The Miracle of Natural Hormones.

