Aluminum Labeling in Vaccines Often Wrong

Aluminum salts are the most common adjuvants used in childhood vaccines. An adjuvant is a substance that provokes an inflammatory response that results in a more robust immune reaction.

Every vaccine manufacturer that uses aluminum as an adjuvant is required to properly report the aluminum content in the package insert. In the Journal of Trace Elements in Medicine and Biology, researchers compared their measures of aluminum with manufacturers’ data. Out of 13 vaccines tested, only three contained the amount of aluminum indicated by the manufacturer. Six vaccines contained significantly larger amounts of aluminum, while four contained lower amounts of aluminum.

The range of aluminum content for any single vaccine varied approximately fivefold. The authors concluded, “Since aluminum is a known toxin in humans and specifically a neurotoxin, its content in vaccines should be accurate and independently monitored to ensure both efficacy and safety.”

Since when does the package insert of a drug not accurately indicate what is in the product? How does Big Pharma get away with having such variable aluminum content in childhood vaccines?

They get away with it because our regulatory agencies are not doing their jobs. It’s time to let the CDC and FDA know that this is not acceptable.