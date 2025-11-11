WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Heart Disease Linked to ADHD Drugs

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 11 November 2025 04:33 PM EST

For a 2024 JAMA Psychiatry article, 278,027 Swedish subjects ages 6 to 64 who had attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) were followed for up to 14 years to determine whether long-term use of ADHD medication was associated with increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

Longer cumulative ADHD medication use was associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. At one to two years of use, the risk increased by 9 percent; from three to five years, the risk increased by 27 percent; patients who took ADHD meds for more than five years had more than 23 percent higher risk.

Furthermore, in the 14-year follow-up, each one-year increased duration was associated with a 4 percent increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

Similarly, hypertension risk increased 72 percent for people taking ADHD medications three to five years, and 90 percent for those who took them more than five years.

ADHD is a common psychiatric diagnosis characterized by inattention and inability to focus, as well as impulsivity and hyperactivity, which is commonly treated with a stimulant medication. It is overdiagnosed, and in the past few decades prescription stimulant use has increased markedly.

Stimulants have been known to increase the heart rate and blood pressure. Taking them for long periods will most likely lead to cardiovascular problems.

Before resorting to medications associated with serious adverse effects, people diagnosed with ADHD should be advised to eat a healthier diet, drink adequate amounts of water, exercise, and correct nutritional and hormonal imbalances. Following these steps can not only reduce many ADHD symptoms, but also lower the risk of heart disease.

ADHD medication is not safe for long- term use.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


