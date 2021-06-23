×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Newsmax Health | Dr. Aline Zoldbrod - Sexual Health
Dr. Aline Zoldbrod is a well-known Boston-based licensed psychologist, individual and couples therapist, and an AASECT certified sex therapist. She is the author of three commercially published books about sexuality and relationships. Her book, SexSmart: How Your Childhood Shaped Your Sexual Life and What to Do About It has been translated into four languages and was recognized as one of the top three sex-help books of the year. She is an adjunct faculty member at the University of Michigan Sexual Health Certificate Program. You can find her at sexsmart.com.
Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: sexuality | body image | counseling | emdr

Body Image Is Fundamental to Sexuality

By Wednesday, 23 June 2021 04:41 PM Current | Bio | Archive

Body image influences sexuality in a powerful way. It affects not only how sexually confident you felt as an adolescent or young adult, but even how you feel as a mature adult — even if the issues that made you feel self -conscious back then have been resolved.

The factors making you feel ashamed as an adolescent might have been things like having buck teeth, not being tall enough or being too tall, acne, breast size, lack of muscles, your hair . . . the list is endless.

A positive self-image turns out to be one of the primary building blocks of sexual self-esteem. In "SexSmart: How Your Childhood Shaped Your Sexuality and What to Do About It," there are detailed case studies that reveal how damage to your self-image can create social anxiety and can tank your ability to feel sexual. pleasure.

Abusive parents who made openly hostile remarks to children about their appearance are a common source of negative self-images.

A happily married, very attractive neighbor of mine has a birthmark on her face, and her father told her that because of it, no one would ever want to marry her. Another father called his tall, gangly adolescent daughter “eleven legs.”

The first comment is clearly vicious. In the second case, the father thought that he was teasing. But teasing is not harmless. That young woman also grew up to think that no one would ever want to date or marry her.

Adolescents are cruel. It’s amazing how damaging old comments from friends and frenemies are to one’s self confidence. I vividly remember a friend of mine, I’ll call her Janice, telling me that my nose was too when I was in middle school. I had never worried about the size or shape of my nose before Janice said that. But afterward, I became acutely aware of my nose size — to poor effect, needless to say.

The memory of Janice saying that in the cafeteria is extremely vivid in my mind even now. I remember how we were sitting, and I picture her zinging me with that comment with a little smirk on her face.

Luckily, I managed to make peace with my nose size over the years. But others may not be so lucky. Memories of damaging comments can linger in your mind, affecting how good you feel about yourself sexually.

If childhood or adolescence, feelings of shame are prominent. In my practice, I have used eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR), a powerful therapeutic technique, to help patients overcome past trauma.

If you want to investigate EMDR, my friend and colleague Dr. Deborah Korn has just come out with a book entitled “Every Memory Deserves Respect: EMDR, the Proven Trauma Therapy with the Power to Heal,” which describes just how helpful the technique is.

I highly recommend it.

© 2021 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
AlineZoldbrod
Body image influences sexuality in a powerful way. It affects not only how sexually confident you felt as an adolescent or young adult, but even how you feel as a mature adult.
sexuality, body image, counseling, emdr
471
2021-41-23
Wednesday, 23 June 2021 04:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved