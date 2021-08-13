Revisiting Global Warming

Continuing their yearly effort to scare the public, the U.N. Intergovernmentel Panel on Climate Change published their latest report. As usual, it is full of dire doomsday predictions, bare in facts, but full of computer-programmed assumptions.

It supposedly reflects the unanimous consent of all involved government salaried so-called scientists. Yet, they denounce those brave souls who dare to say that reducing CO2 kills trees and is wasteful.

Incidentally, don’t you ever believe that all scientists are honest and their opinions can’t be bought especially if the pressure to satisfy the politics of their own government is involved.

A present example is the current “mask” debacle of the COVID pandemic. Here physicians draping their mantel as scientists gladly mouthpiece their president's opinion no matter how absurd and contradictory it may be.

Now, a no less reputable publication as The Wall Street Journal in their opinion page of August 10 had the courage and dare criticize the UN report. I more correctly labeled the paper a political document intended to give friendly politicians arguments to spend even more trillion of dollars on so-called GREEN projects resulting, for example, on the lack of enough electricity in Texas and California.

After having killed the coal business, their next goal is to go after natural gas. All this, because since about 1850, the earth has warmed 1.1 degrees Celsius, and it warmed barely 0.1 degrees since 2013 (according to the last “estimate”).

I wonder who in 1850 was able to travel around the world and measure the temperature at exactly 12 noon (to be consistant).

Even the former bugaboo of the melting of the Arctic sea ice now has only “low confidence”.(meaning we don’t know). The words “low confidence” and “best estimate” are used throughout their report (to play it safe in case later facts may contradict their prognosis.)

One of the predictions rating “higher certainty” was that major storms, such as hurricanes, will appear more frequently. I live in southern Florida and have seen major hurricanes in 1992, 2005 and 2017. Pretty consistently every 12 years. No acceleration here.

Yet something good came out of this report: The scientists agreed, to include ancient trees and ice samples in their evaluations. These, incidentally show that during the past 219,000 years the world temperature alternated between -6 and plus 0.7 degrees Celsius from an average temperature.

I like to remind my readers that I survived the following doomsday predictions during my lifetime: In 1960, the coming of the ice age. In 1970, all trees were dying due to acid rain. In 1980, we would die from sunburns due to lack of ozone in the atmosphere.

All these predictions were based on unanimous scientific support. Now, after December 1997, global warming became the vital issue. I wonder what comes next?

Dr. Hans Baumann, a former Corporate Vice President and founder of his company, is a well known inventor, economist, and author having published books on scientific, economic, and historical subjects. Read Dr. Hans Baumann's Reports — More Here.