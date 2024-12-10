My Top 2024 Political Losers

Here’s my take on the top 2024 losers in the game of politics:

President Joe Biden: He is the first president to be forced out of the race for a second term by party stalwarts after winning 98% of the convention delegates. The little affection the American people had for him evaporated after he pardoned his felonious 54-year-old son, Hunter. Joe Biden will go down as the worst one-term president since Jimmy Carter.

Vice President Kamala Harris: She lost to Trump because she was an awful, ill-informed candidate, incapable of articulating a coherent thought. Harris proves the adage "you can’t make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear."

Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn.: He was the worst vice-presidential pick since Gov. George Wallace chose Curtis LeMay as his running mate in 1968. During the debate with Senator Vance, Walz honestly depicted himself as a "knucklehead."

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah.: Throughout his time in public life, he has been a political chameleon. He has flip-flopped on critical issues.

In Massachusetts, as governor and as an unsuccessful candidate for the U.S. Senate, he was a flaming pro-abortion rights liberal. Running for president, he repudiated his leftist positions and claimed he was a born-again social conservative.

Romney begged for Donald Trump’s endorsement in 2012 when running against President Obama. After receiving Trump’s blessings, he said, "There are some things that you just can’t imagine. This is one of them."

However, in 2016, he turned on Trump calling him a "phony" and a "fraud." But that did not stop him from paying homage to president-elect Trump at Mara Lago and begging for the Secretary of State post.

As a U.S. senator from Utah, Romney revealed his true colors: a self-righteous unbearable elitist. He voted to convict Trump at the Senate impeachment trial, supported Black Lives Matter (BLM), and voted for the left-wing U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, insisting she was "within the mainstream."

Then in 2022, he refused to endorse his Senate Republican colleague from Utah, Mike Lee, when he was up for re-election.

Romney declined to run for a second term this year because he knew he would lose the primary. When he leaves the Senate on Jan. 1, 2025, Romney will march into political oblivion, joining the ranks of other failed and long-forgotten presidential nominees that include Alton Parker, James Cox, John Davis, and Alfred "Alf" Landon.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. He's another rich guy who believes his wealth entitles him to run the nation. He was a flop when he was chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee in 2022. He was dumb enough to call for tax increases in the public policy program he authored.

His Senate colleagues wisely rejected his bid to be Republican leader in 2022 and again in November. Scott, who is politically dense, is not qualified to fill the shoes of Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who mastered Senate parliamentary rules and customs to promote the GOP agenda, and to confirm a record-breaking number of judges in Trump’s first term.

Senator John Thune, McConnell’s longtime understudy, is better qualified to manage the Senate and to check Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Attorney General Merrick Garland: Biden’s A.G. presided over the most politicized justice department in the nation’s history.

He empowered a special counsel to file bogus charges against President Trump.

He permitted vigorous prosecution of anti-abortion activists.

His FBI’s plan to spy on Roman Catholics who go to Latin Masses was exposed by a whistleblower.

He declined to enforce federal law to protect the homes of Supreme Court Justices.

President Biden got it right when he declared in his pardon of Hunter Biden that "raw politics has infected the [Justice Department] process."

Yes, Garland’s Justice Department bent over backwards to protect Hunter until IRS whistleblowers exposed the DOJ’s cover up.

Thank goodness Sen. McConnell prevented Garland from going to the Supreme Court in 2016.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y.: The bombastic rhetoric of New York’s chief executive went over the top during the election season.

She had the gall to notify voters on Nov. 3, by declaring, "If you’re voting for these Republicans in New York, you are voting for someone who supports Donald Trump and you’re anti-woman, you’re anti-abortion, and basically, you’re anti-American. "If you vote Republican, you just trashed American values and what our country is all about."

After the election, the tin-eared governor announced she was forming a ludicrous anti-Trump "Freedom Initiative" that "will offer protection for reproductive rights, civil rights, immigration, gun safety, labor rights, LGBTQ rights and environmental justice."

Hochul went on to warn Trump, "If you try to harm New Yorkers or roll back their rights, I will fight you every step of the way. We are all ready to respond to any threats of political violence."

Gov. Hochul is not only a sore loser, but she’s also a pathetic political lightweight.

