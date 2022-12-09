2022's Top Political Losers

Here’s my take on the top political losers in this year’s game of politics:

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: The Congresswoman, who is under a Congressional ethics violation investigation, talks a lot and accomplishes little.

New York Times columnist David Brooks recently wrote, with tongue in cheek, that AOC “became a major political figure thanks to her important contribution in Instagram.”

The avowed socialist has, time and again, advertised her ignorance of the structure and workings of the U.S. government. On one occasion she said, “we have three chambers of government, the presidency, the Senate and the House.”

When called on her misstatements, the self-righteous AOC said it didn’t matter because she is “morally right,” even if her facts are not.

Upset by the losses of New York Democratic Congressional candidates this fall, AOC complained that her party in New York is “not a small ‘D’ democratic structure” and condemned the “idea of pure moderate politics.”

Reacting, Democratic representative Sean Maloney said this about AOC: “I didn’t see her one minute of these midterms helping our House majority. So, I’m not sure what kind of advice she has, but I’m sure she’ll be generous with it.” He also said, “When it comes to passing our agenda through the Congress, or standing our ground on the political battlefield, she was nowhere to be found.”

Beto O’Rourke: After losing to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018, and failing miserably as a presidential candidate in 2020, this darling of the leftist media went down again in 2022. Texas Governor Greg Abbott handily beat him by 10 points.

Robert Francis O’Rourke, a child of privilege, has a messianic belief he is destined to be a national leader.

For example, O’Rourke told Vanity Fair in 2020, “I’m just born to be in it.” He went on to claim he never prepared a speech “because every word was pulled out of me. Like, by some greater force, which was just the people there. Everything I said, I was, like, watching myself, being like, how am I saying this stuff? Where is this coming from?”

Fortunately, voters had the good sense to reject O’Rourke’s “mystical experiences” at the ballot box.

The Texas journalist Daniel Kalder summed up O’Rourke thusly: “He has spent many years failing upwards…. [T]he guy isn’t that deep ... [h]e is incapable of engaging in effective action. At age 50, the superfluous man of Texas politics is going to have to find something else to do with his life.”

Stacey Abrams: For four years Abrams was an election denier. She refused to concede that she lost the Georgia governor’s race to Republican Brian Kemp by 50,000 votes. “Concession,” she said “means to acknowledge an action is right, true, or proper. As a woman of conscience and faith I cannot concede.”

In the rematch this year, the far-left Abrams lost big time — by 10 points — and finally conceded to Kemp.

During the campaign, Abrams made a ludicrous proposal to fight inflation: more abortions.

She explained on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, that

“having children is why you’re worried about your price for gas. It’s why your concerned about how much food costs. ... You can’t divorce being forced to carry an unwanted pregnancy from the economic realities of having a child. ... We don’t have the luxury of reducing it or separating them out. ... But let’s not pretend that women — half the population — especially those of childbearing age, they understand that having a child is absolutely an economic issue. It is only politicians who see it as simply another cultural conversation.”

It is time for Stacey Abrams, to go back to doing what she is best at, writing sleazy paperback romance novels.

President Joe Biden: In November, voters made it clear they are unhappy with Joe Biden’s management of national affairs.

Exit polls on Election Day indicated that Americans have had it with crippling inflation, surging crime, illegal immigration, and that they do not want Biden to seek a second term.

By giving Republicans control of the House of Representatives, the electorate prefers divided government to check the radical policies of the Biden administration.

Senator Rick Scott: The junior senator from Florida is another rich guy who believes his wealth entitles him to hold public office.

In 2018, Scott spent $83 million to win a U.S. senate seat by only 10,000 votes out of 4.2 million cast.

Like other millionaires in the Senate, Scott is known to be aloof and politically dense.

As chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee this year, Scott was a flop. His policy program that called for new taxes and the sun setting of Social Security and Medicare drove voters to support Democrats.

Challenging Sen. Mitch McConnell for the leadership post was just plain dumb. McConnell, like predecessors Henry Clay, Lyndon Johnson and Bob Dole, is a “Master of the Senate.” He understands what it takes to manage the Senate rules and customs to promote legislation and to check Democratic opposition.

The tin-eared Scott does not possess the know-how to be a Senate leader and his colleagues were wise to reject his bid to topple McConnell.