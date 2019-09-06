Why Is France Offering $15 Billion to Appease Iran?

Despite growing evidence that Iran has been violating the 2015 nuclear deal (the JCPOA) as well as recent Iranian provocations in the Persian Gulf, including seizing ships and shooting down a U.S. drone, France is considering offering Iran a $15 billion letter of credit to salvage the nuclear deal and to convince Tehran to comply with it.

France may offer Iran this financial package despite the undeniable weakness of the JCPOA and the success of President Trump’s “Maximum Pressure” campaign which is squeezing the Iranian economy and making it harder for Tehran to fund destabilizing and belligerent activities such as its military, nuclear and missile programs, Iranian troops in Syria, and terrorist groups like Hezbollah.

So why would French President Macron want to offer such a huge payment to appease Iran despite its bad behavior? Many experts believe this is because France and other European states want to trade with Iran and are more reliant on oil imports than the United States.

While I agree these factors are behind European efforts to save the Iran nuclear deal, there is a more important reason that I discussed last night on Newsmax TV’s "The Wayne Allen Root Show": the threat President Trump poses to the globalist agenda.

The globalist elite in Europe and the United States are outraged at President Trump for withdrawing the U.S. from the JCPOA which was imposed on the United States in 2015 despite strong disapproval by the American people and a majority of the U.S. Congress. But they are even more outraged because Mr. Trump’s rejection of this agreement is a serious threat to their efforts to constrain the United States from taking any actions to defend its national interests unless they are part of multinational coalitions or blessed by the United Nations.

European globalists like multinational coalitions because they promote liberal internationalist goals like the Paris Climate Accord, defeating Brexit, and trade agreements which favor Europe. But more important, such coalitions allow them to control U.S. national security policy.

This wasn’t a problem for the Obama administration which actively sought to subordinate U.S. national security to the United Nations and Europe.

It is a problem for President Trump who does not believe the United State should be ceding its sovereignty to the UN and the EU. This is why arguments made by JCPOA supporters that the United States should not withdraw from the nuclear deal because it is a multilateral agreement and that a withdrawal would offend European states had no effect on Mr. Trump.

French President Macron and other European states know that President Trump’s withdrawal from the nuclear accord has exposed not just that it is a fraud but that those who negotiated the agreement knew this all along. They knew the deal was a sell-out to Iran with weak verification that would not stop its nuclear weapons program. They also know Iran has failed to comply with the agreement from the very beginning, including by failing to provide an accurate accounting of its prior nuclear weapons-related work and refusing to allow IAEA inspections of military facilities.

Making this worse for globalists like Macron and the U.S. Democratic Party, President Trump’s withdrawal from the JCPOA and his Maximum Pressure campaign is succeeding. European companies have defied their governments and withdrawn from Iran due to President Trump’s sanctions. Mr. Trump’s Iran policy also is strongly supported by two states far more threatened by Iran than Europe — Israel and Saudi Arabia.

One would think that Iran’s recent threats to Persian Gulf shipping, steps it has taken over the last few months to back out of the JCPOA, and its refusal to explain the discovery last year of a warehouse in Tehran containing nuclear material that it did not declare to the IAEA would lead a nation like France to repudiate the nuclear deal instead of trying to prop it up with a huge offer of financial support.

Instead, Macron and other European leaders continue to stubbornly back the beleaguered JCPOA because letting it fail would represent a huge blow to their globalist agenda.

But much worse in their eyes, the collapse of the JCPOA would validate the America First policies of an insurgent American president determined to reestablish the United States as a powerful and decisive state on the world stage and who will not let globalists elites at the UN and in Europe constrain U.S. national security policy.

President Macron and other European leaders know Iran is a growing threat and that the JCPOA is a bad agreement. But because of their hatred of President Trump and their determination to protect their globalist ambitions, they are determined to save the nuclear deal anyway.

Macron’s appeasement bid looks likely to fail. And as Iran’s behavior continues to worsen, I believe European states eventually will have to swallow hard and abandon the JCPOA and impose their own sanctions on Iran. But don’t expect them to admit the obvious: that President Trump was right all along about the nuclear deal with Iran.

Fred Fleitz, president of the Center for Security Policy, served in 2018 as deputy assistant to the president and to the chief of staff of the National Security Council. He previously held national-security jobs with the CIA, the DIA, the Department of State, and the House Intelligence Committee. Twitter: @fredfleitz. Read more reports from Fred Fleitz — Click Here Now.