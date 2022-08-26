How Some State-level Midterm Races Could Impact 2024 Outcome

Voters have the fate of our republic in their hands in November, and more and more of them know it. One of the top issues in these midterms is voter integrity, and it shapes all the other issues we care about, including the pro-life movement, which is now more capable of protecting the unborn than ever.

Two state offices that deserve special attention in the context of voter integrity are secretary of state and attorney general.

Aware that who counts the votes — and how they’re counted — is equally important as voting in the first place, many states already have passed measures strengthening the integrity of elections.

While the Constitution gives to state legislators the responsibility for setting the rules for elections (an issue that the Supreme Court will clarify this Fall in Harper v. Moore), it is the secretary of state who oversees how those rules are followed.

We have to elect solid America First candidates for those offices. They have to be concerned about voter integrity and willing to fight hard to protect it.

Each voter should be aware of whether the office of secretary of state will be on their ballot this November.

Most states elect their secretaries of state, who serve four-year terms. Secretaries of state elected this year will be the ones in charge of ensuring the integrity of the vote in 2024, when we elect a new president.

Those who are up for re-election this year were elected in 2018 and were thus responsible for voter integrity — or the lack thereof — in the 2020 presidential election.

Among those things that secretaries of state do is to oversee how paper ballots are treated — for instance, are they mailed out; how are they handled if there’s a defect, and are ballots with defects treated the same regardless of party?

Secretaries of state also select, train and instruct election workers, and establish the ground rules for how to treat election observers from both parties. The person elected to this position wields tremendous power.

In November, voters in 27 states will be electing people to serve these vital positions. We want America First Republicans to win all of them, but there are nine that are considered too close to predict at this point: Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico and Wisconsin.

Another key office is that of attorney general, the state’s chief law enforcement officer.

In the light of the heightened abortion battle, some current attorneys general, including Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, have openly said they will not enforce laws restricting of banning abortion.

A Democrat running for attorney general in Iowa has said she will not prosecute abortionists who break the law. Kimberly Graham is running for office with a campaign promise to flout the law.

Astounding.

Both Michigan and Iowa are considered to be very close races, along with Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Wisconsin.

It seems silly to have to say it, but we need to elect attorneys general who will enforce the law, including election law.

As Dick Morris points out in his new book, The Return: Trump’s Big 2024 Comeback, it’s time to give increased attention to the races for these two important positions in each state. He points out that every single state that had a Democrat Secretary of State went for Biden in 2020.

In many ways, the race to recapture the White House in 2024 will be decided this November.