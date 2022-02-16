Biden's Health Initiatives Will Prove Unhealthy for Women, Children

To understand the extent of the pro-abortion extremism of the Biden administration it's helpful to compare the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) now and under President Donald Trump.

During the tenure of Donald Trump the most anti-abortion president the U.S. has ever elected, the leadership of HHS was a who's who of the anti-abortion movement.

Alex Azar, a pharmaceutical company executive who was general counsel and then deputy secretary of HHS during the Georg W. Bush administration, was nominated for the secretary position by President Trump.

As he was going through the nomination process, Azar responded in writing to a question from Democrat Sen. Patty Murray on her abortion stance.

"The mission of HHS is to enhance the health and well-being of all Americans," Azar wrote, "and this includes the unborn."

His confirmation vote was 55-43, with most Democrats voting against him.

Also serving in HHS leadership positions during the Trump years were Matt Bowman of Alliance Defending Freedom; Charmaine Yoest, former president of Americans United for Life; Valerie Huber, the former abstinence education coordinator for the state of Ohio; and Roger Severino, an attorney committed to religious liberty and conscience rights.

Under the Trump HHS, "human services" were defined in the department's strategy memo as including the unborn.

Moreover, a division for Conscience and Religious Freedom was established and actively defended the rights of citizens not to be forced to be complicit in abortions. And many other pro-life actions were taken as well.

Biden's HHS, by contrast, is led by Xavier Becerra, who could be viewed as pro-abortion rights. Becerra is a former member of the U.S. House and former California attorney general with a list of abortion bona fides, appreciable in length.

As a congressman, voting against the federal ban on partial-birth abortion and against protection for pain-capable unborn children and children born alive after a failed abortion.

As attorney general, orchestrating the effort to force pregnancy help centers, which exist to give women alternatives to abortion, to tell those same women how they could obtain an abortion. (This became the U.S. Supreme Court case NIFLA v. Becerra, which NIFLA won).

Working against the conscience rights of various religious groups and insisting that California, contrary to federal law, force health insurance companies to cover elective abortion.

As California attorney general succeeding then-U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, continuing the prosecution of the undercover journalists who exposed Planned Parenthood's business of selling the body parts of aborted babies.

The assistant secretary of health at HHS, Rachel Levine, is a biological man who identifies as female. HHS Deputy Secretary Andrea Palm, when she was health secretary for Wisconsin, named a Planned Parenthood lobbyist to be her deputy.

The pro-abortion rights dogma lives loudly at HHS.

With the occupant of the Oval Office having vowed to repeal the Hyde Amendment, which since 1976 has protected American taxpayers from footing the bill for most abortions, and to codify into law the made-up right to abortion asserted in Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973), it came as no surprise that the day before the 49th anniversary of that tragic Supreme Court decision — millons of babies killed, and counting — HHS announced the formation of a Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access.

Presumably the falling numbers of abortions in recent years have caused a fright among those who profit from what could be termed murder, and those who depend on political donations from those same persons terminating the lives of fetuses.

HHS also gave nearly $2 million in Title X funds for family planning to abortion giant Planned Parenthood to "protect reproductive healthcare." That euphemism is how Biden prefers to think and talk about abortion. He seemingly can't bring himself to say the word abortion, but his priorities speak much louder than his words.

Readers might recall I once discussed the possibility that Planned Parenthood could become a cabinet-level organization. This latest initiative is a move in that direction. Of course, Biden faces the obstacle of an ideologically deadlocked Senate.

Also, for all his task force's talk of "bolstering" access to reproductive healthcare, the reality is that the U.S. Supreme Court seems poised on the verge of giving control of abortion back to the states, and many of them have plans to outlaw legal child-killing.

While there is much to celebrate as those anti-abortion anticipate the possible end of Roe v. Wade, we can also expect all kinds of executive orders to continue promoting abortion; there even has been a suggestion that the federal government could lease land to abortion providers, thus allowing them to bypass the laws of the state surrounding the federal property.

Biden's Food and Drug Administration, having already lifted the requirement for a medical professional to see a woman before prescribing abortion pills, could push back the cutoff for increasingly frequent chemical abortion.

Available in the U.S. up to 11 weeks in some places, in the U.K., the British Pregnancy Advisory Service insists chemical abortion can be used up until 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Whatever recommendations Biden's shiny new task force comes up with, we can be sure it will not have the health or welfare of the child in the womb or his mother in mind.

Fr. Frank Pavone is one of the most prominent pro-life leaders in the world. Read Fr. Frank Pavone Reports — More Here.