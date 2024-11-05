WATCH TV LIVE

Fights Expected for Top Spots on Banking Committees

By    |   Tuesday, 05 November 2024 01:22 PM EST

When Election Day ends, the fight to see who controls power banking committees on Capitol Hill will begin, Punchbowl News reported.

Reps. Andy Barr, R-Ky., and French Hill, R-Ark., are in the running to be the top Republican on the House Financial Services Committee, with Reps. Bill Huizenga, R-Mich., and Frank Lucas, R-Okla. in the mix, Punchbowl said.

Republicans have been unwilling to make dramatic moves because they are unsure of what leadership will look like if Democrats win control of the House, Punchbowl said.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., had praised Barr's leadership on outbound investment reform.

"I think [Barr] has got some interesting ideas that I think can catch, or hold, right now," Scalise told Punchbowl.

Hill's past support for former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., could doom his chances, Punchbowl said.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, is the top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, though he's facing a tough reelection race in a deep red state. Brown's party also is in a fight to retain control of the upper chamber.

If Brown loses, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., is the next most senior on the committee and currently chairs the Senate Armed Forces Committee. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., if he can win reelection in a tough race, also would want to chair the committee, Punchbowl reported.

In the House, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., has said she wants to chair the banking panel, according to Punchbowl.

