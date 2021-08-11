Poll: Voters Believe Biden Will Renege, Raise Taxes on Middle Class

Voters believe President Joe Biden will break his pledge not to raise taxes on middle-class Americans, according to a new poll.

Biden has promised not to raise taxes on anyone earning less than $400,000, but results of an August survey by Scott Rasmussen and RMG Research posted Tuesday found that 61% of registered voters believe otherwise.

A total of 27% of respondents said they believed a tax increase was unlikely, and 12% said they were unsure.

Among Republicans, 83% said tax hikes were coming. A large number of Democrats (47%) and independents (44%) agreed.

More Progressive Democrats (42%) said taxes are good for the economy than traditional Democrats (31%).

The Senate on Tuesday passed Biden's $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package and chamber Democrats immediately pushed through a $3.5 trillion framework for bolstering family services, health, and environment programs.

Democrats are determined to pass the bill without Republican support through reconciliation to avoid the Senate filibuster.

The White House has said repeatedly that spending on infrastructure and families is popular with voters and will spur economic growth, the Washington Examiner reported.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the House will hold off on passing the bipartisan infrastructure plan until the Senate sends the reconciliation package through.

National Economic Council Director Brian Deese argued both pieces of legislation should be viewed as "long-term investments that are spread over the course of the decade," in a memo obtained by the Examiner on Tuesday.

Democrats in competitive districts, however, are concerned that the large spending and likelihood of a tax increase will hurt them in the next election.

CNN quoted Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Sean Patrick Maloney, during a closed-door meeting this month, saying, "If the election were held today, we would lose."

The Examiner reported Ryan Clancy, chief strategist at bipartisan political organization No Labels, said broad national support for the Democrats' spending is more complicated.

A HarrisX/No Labels poll found that more than two-thirds of voters in 33 swing districts and closely watched House districts are concerned the high spending will result in higher inflation and higher taxes.

Democrat leaders have said voters will reward party members for backing more than $4 trillion in new spending, regardless of whether the legislation is passed along party lines.

"The poll suggests otherwise," Clancy said in an email to the Examiner.

A Republican National Committee email Monday pointed to the "hidden tax of rising prices" and a skyrocketing national debt as top concerns for voters, the Examiner reported.

The Examiner reported Pollsters for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee last month trialed 150 different messages in six swing states. The most-effective message was about "cutting taxes for middle class families, creating jobs by investing in infrastructure like roads, bridges and high-speed internet, and cutting your health care costs."