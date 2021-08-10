Sen. Braun to Newsmax: America Is Borrowing Its Way to a Deal

Indiana GOP Sen. Mike Braun told Newsmax that due to the high price of the infrastructure bill, America is borrowing its way to a deal.

Appearing Tuesday on "Spicer & Co.," Braun decried the trillion-dollar cost, saying that immediately after World War II, "we were savers and investors." But now, "because we're consumers and spenders" we "will take this country by borrowing from our kids and grandkids into a place we've never been before."

On Tuesday, the Senate passed the $1 trillion infrastructure plan. The bill will now move to the House of Representatives for a vote. But previously, Speaker Nancy Pelosi had vowed not to bring the current $1 trillion infrastructure bill to a vote until the Senate approves a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package. According to Reuters, following the passage of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, the focus immediately shifted in the Senate toward the $3.5 trillion bill.

Braun says that the $1 trillion bill is "going to go out the door this evening, or tomorrow, to committees that will have to put text and kind of button it up. And in late September, it'll go over to the House."

On Tuesday, after the bill passed, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz released a statement saying that the spending included in the infrastructure bill would lead to inflation that would "crush" the middle class.

"Worst of all," Cruz says, "their tax-and-spend mania has already caused inflation to rear its ugly head and prices to rise significantly. As far too many people already know, all across Texas and across the country, it's getting more expensive to cool your home, to fill up your car, to buy groceries, to buy lumber, or to buy a new home. The Biden Inflation is crushing middle-class Americans, and is especially painful for seniors on a fixed income."

Cruz also notes that the spending in the bill would raise the country's debt.

"My colleagues have tried to claim this bill is paid for, but it's not. Even if you count the gimmicks and fake offsets, this bill will increase the deficit by over a quarter of a trillion dollars. If, like me, you don't trust the Washington Swamp's funny math, we're about to plunge ourselves even further into debt. America is already $28.6 trillion in debt, and it's set to skyrocket even higher."