Amazon Workers to Strike Globally on Black Friday

Amazon workers worldwide are launching coordinated strikes and protests on Black Friday to highlight the global retail giant's employee demands for fair wages, union rights, and environmental accountability, Breitbart reported.

Coinciding with one of the year's busiest shopping weekends, thousands of Amazon workers across more than 20 countries prepare to strike and protest during Black Friday. Coordinated by the Make Amazon Pay campaign, the demonstrations aim to push the retail giant to improve working conditions, recognize unions, address tax fairness, and prioritize environmental sustainability.

The Make Amazon Pay campaign unites over 80 trade unions and advocacy groups, including the Swiss-based UNI Global Union and Progressive International. Protests and strikes will occur across the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, India, Japan, Brazil, Turkey, and other nations. The campaign's fifth anniversary underscores the growing discontent among Amazon's workforce and its allies.

"Amazon's relentless pursuit of profit comes at a cost to workers, the environment, and democracy," said Christy Hoffman, general secretary of UNI Global Union. She added that despite the company's significant investments in anti-union efforts, workers' demands for fair treatment and union representation remain undeterred.

In the United Kingdom, demonstrators plan to gather outside Amazon's headquarters in Bishopsgate, London. A coalition of tax justice activists and trade unionists will deliver a petition signed by over 110,000 people, urging the government to eliminate tax breaks for Amazon and other major corporations. The event will culminate in a march to 11 Downing Street, and the GMB union will host an online rally to amplify worker solidarity.

Germany, a critical market for Amazon, is expected to see significant disruptions as members of the Ver.di Union strike at warehouses in cities including Dortmund, Leipzig, Koblenz, and Bad Hersfeld.

Similarly, in France, the Association for the Taxation of Financial Transactions and Citizens' Action will lead protests to advocate for corporate tax fairness.

Amazon has a history of opposing union efforts and alleged labor rights violations.

Last year's Black Friday demonstrations included widespread strikes and rallies, with workers joined by international trade unionists. Organizers hope to build on that momentum by pressuring Amazon and its founder, Jeff Bezos, to comply with their demands.