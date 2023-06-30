Nielsen: Newsmax No. 1 for Ratings Growth on Cable News

Newsmax is continuing its success in key Nielsen ratings for the second quarter of 2023, blowing away all major cable news channels.

Newsmax led the top cable news competition — including Fox News, MSNBC, and CNN — in ratings growth for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter of 2022.

According to Nielsen, during Q2 2023 Newsmax 's growth was explosive:

71% increase in total audience for total day

50% increase in total audience 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday

126% increase in total audience in prime time Monday to Friday

No other leading cable TV network comes close to Newsmax's ratings gains.

Meanwhile, Fox News saw a significant decline of audience ratings, losing 21% of its prime viewers and a 28% decline in the key 35-64 age demographic for the same time period.

Fox News' prime-time fall has been attributed to the abrupt firing of top-rated cable host Tucker Carlson.

At the same time, Newsmax has made tremendous gains.

"It's clear millions of Americans are making the switch to Newsmax, and they're staying," Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said. "We have a powerhouse night lineup that begins with Greta Van Susteren and continues with Rob Schmitt, Eric Bolling, Chris Plante, and Greg Kelly."

Megyn Kelly told "Eric Bolling The Balance" this week that the "ideological" turn at Fox News, which increasingly has become more establishment and anti-Trump, is a key reason for the ratings losses.

"I think the whole network kind of outstayed its welcome," "Tucker" biographer Chadwick Moore told Eric Bolling last week. "They've continually offended their core audience, and they seem to not care."

Important: Tucker Carlson has endorsed Chadwick Moore's new “Tucker” biography with explosive revelations about Fox News, See More Here