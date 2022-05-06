Let's Thank God, and Not Forget the Gift of Our Mothers

Mother’s Day is always special to this writer.

Many mothers are still here on the planet, even though many, many more mothers have gone on to another place.

In Chrisitianity, when our mothers pass on, if they are founded into Jesus Christ, we believe they will have an eternity with the Lord.

Thus, as Christians, our sorrow may be deep but we expect a joyful reunion one day.

The Bible says in Psalm 127 that children are a gift from the Lord. "Lo, children are an heritage of the LORD: And the fruit of the womb is his reward," Psalm 127:3.

As a mother and a grandmother, this year I am very mindful of the fact that even though I and three of my babies have suffered the evils of abortion; God has forgiven me and blessed me not only with the gift of my life; he has granted me the gift of birthing six children and helping to raise my grandchildren. This is my heritage.

It's well-known that our contemporary age is a most challenging one: the war in Ukraine, Roe v. Wade, post-pandemic confusion; the 2022 midterm elections — as well as so much more to contemplate.

Meanwhile, recently, I was rushing to catch a flight, I found myself grumbling about the travel experience overall.

As my daughter was driving me to the airport, she kindly reminded me of all the positive things which could occur to make the trip better. As I remember the words of my grandfather, I am humbled by the reality that complaining never births solutions:

The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Sr. so cogently once declared: "Thank God for what we have left."

I am often reminding others that there is always a silver lining to every cloud and that a glass full of air can also be half full or half empty of water.

Sometimes it's hard even for me to practice what I preach.

This year I am blessed to still have my mother, Mrs. Naomi Ruth Barber King.

She is such a delightful, beautiful gift from God to me.

In turn, she refers to me as her "angel daughter."

Mother is in Israel for this Mother's Day. Many months ago she began to say, "I need to go to Israel." It was clear that God was leading her on yet another "missions journey."

During the height of COVID-19, my mother began preparing for the trip.

I actually put my foot down! I remember that conversation so clearly.

In mid-September 2021, I explained to her that while I believed she was hearing from God, and that she should take the pilgrimage, right now was not the time; it was too dangerous.

My mother is never happy to be contradicted; neither am I.

After all, to be honest, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

However at that time, Israel's borders were closed; my mother could not go.

I believe she felt that I did not want her to enjoy the experience. That of course was not the case. I've traveled to the Holy Land myself, and can verify that doing so brings about a transformational experience.

My mother is an ambassador for Christ; as well as a champion for life.

Some of our anti-abortion testimony may be found here. Please take a moment to watch.

My father and Mrs. Naomi King chose life for me.

I know that while she is in Israel, the birthplace of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Mother will be praying for us. In turn, I ask that you please pray for her.

We just celebrated National Day of Prayer on May 5, 2022.

Let's continue to pray. Prayer should be a lifestyle, not just for a day but for a lifetime.

Springtime is such a special season; with Mother’s’ Day, Fathers’Day, and Juneteenth observances.

The long hot summer will then bring us to the Fourth of July.

Holidays can herald celebrations and stress simultaneously. This year let’s elevate the occasions as we pray for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

Of equal importance, let us pray for kindness and human dignity for all humankind.

This writer continues to pray for the U.S. Supreme Court, and its justices, that they will stand strong and grant "We the people" the opportunity to weigh in on re-examining the spiritual, moral and civil rights of children in the womb — and their parents — regarding the sanctity of life.

I continue to pray for human dignity, human flourishing, and abundant life for everyone.

This year, whether your Mother is still here on earth with you or has gone on beyond — be encouraged. If you are a mother, cherish and honor the gift of motherhood. If you are one who has never birthed children, share your love and wisdom with others who are in need of motherly love, comfort, and advice.

Let's thank God for the gift of life, the gift of mothers, the gift of children, for now and for generations to come.

"Let your father and mother be glad; let her who bore you rejoice," Proverbs 23:22

