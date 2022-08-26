59 Years Later 'I Have a Dream' a Most Urgent Message

"Where peripherals collide, convergence is imminent." - Alveda C. King

John 3:16

Aug. 28, 2022 will mark the 59th anniversary of the day my uncle, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., stood on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and delivered an address that would shake our nation.

A speech which still resonates globally.

His "I Have a Dream" has endured as a defining moment of the 20th century and, indeed, is one of the most important speeches in the history of the world.

At the time, as my uncle uttered his clarion words (indeed, a clarion call!) he reminded those listening that his dream was not set apart from America or our national story; instead, as a patriot, his dream was "deeply rooted in the American dream."

Therein lies the source of the "possible dream."

Today, as patriots, it's all our duty to keep that dream alive today.

Fast forwarding to 2020-2022, Americans have seen our cities burned and our downtowns looted during violent race riots. Sadly, this is remiscent of what our nation also endured during the tumultuous 1960s.

As far as I'm concered, this unrest serves as a truly disturbing betrayal of my uncle’s legacy. A legacy embracing peace, not violence.

Yes, Dr. King taught civil disobedience and nonviolent resistance to injustice.

He also taught that "We must come together as brothers," "and as sisters."

The salient point being, so that we do not "perish together as fools."

On a peronsal note, Dr. King's message is the basis of our family legacy.

And, as a guardian of the "King Family Legacy," the daughter of Rev. A.D. King and Naomi King, and granddaughter of "Daddy and Mama King," I’m honored to proclaim his dream.

A dream which lives today.

At this time, I wish to emphasize that my uncle was not "colorblind," and that we shouldn't be either.

Dr. King showed us that we have to see each other’s concerns, and sometimes, that means we have to see color. Scripture tells us that the Lord "hath made of one blood all nations of men for to dwell on all the face of the earth, and hath determined the times before appointed, and the bounds of their habitation" (Acts 17:26 KJV).

While the above is critically important, of equal critical importance is the urgency of being able to respond to each other’s concerns wholly without violence; doing so in both unity and peace. To do so canot but help strengthen America.

My uncle also once said that our people "cannot win" if we are "willing to sacrifice [our] children for immediate personal comfort and safety."

He followed this sentiment with one of his most iconic lines: "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."

This strikes me as eerily similar to the debate we are having on abortion in America today.

It also leads me to ask our country the following question: "How can the dream survive if we prematurely end the lives of children?"

Of course, we agree that a woman has a right to choose what she will do with her own body. However, the baby in her womb is not her body but an independent creation with the breath of life from God himself.

We must ask, where is the choice for the baby?

As we ponder these truths, we must examine the spirit of error that has taken hold of our lawmakers, deceived our nation’s people, and hoodwinked the entire world regarding the sanctity of life.

For far too long, we have accepted the lie that abortion is a proper remedy to racial disharmony, women’s health, economic malaise, relationship woes, and so much more.

But, the reality is that the answer to these things isn’t in allowing us to kill children.

The answer is in seeing God with our hearts.

So, this year, as we reflect on the 59th anniversary of my uncle’s dream, let us pray that our efforts and examples in our interactions with one another will reflect God’s love for all of us.

Let us embrace a time for repentance, forgiveness, revival, and jubilee.

Imperfect vessels though we are, we can all work together to bring an end to the evils we face in America today, so that someday we can live in a nation that the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. dreamed about, a nation that cherishes all life.

