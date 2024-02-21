No Need to Wait for Arc of History Before Judging Joe Biden

Americans don’t need to wait for the ground to cool once the fight is over, despite the proclamation of some sycophantic historians.

You know, the ones who told Biden at the onset of his administration he could be another FDR by "going big."

As Napoleon said, "An historian ought to be exact, sincere . . . free from passion, unbiased by interest, fear, resentment . . . faithful to the truth." So much for the judgment of history.

The American people have issued their verdict on Joe Biden.

He’s not only an abject failure as president, there is nothing in the least compelling about him as a man.

He possesses no discernable interests or hobbies:

He does not sail

He does not fish

He does not ride horses

He does not collect stamps

He does not play poker

He most certainly does not build skyscrapers

Thus, he remains a total creature of government.

What he knows well, is how to amass power.

He is proficient at stumbling and bumbling his way through the nation's highest office .

A classic example is Harry Truman who left office with a 22% job approval but is now firmly in the ranking of near great presidents. Revisionism took hold and genuine historians, not leftist propagandists, began looking at Truman in a different light.

But Joe Biden is no Harry Truman, nor will he ever be.

Biden will never enjoy a reassessment of his presidency.

He's already going down in history as our worst president ever.

Forget James Buchanan, Andrew Johnson, Herbert Hoover, or Jimmy Carter.

Lousy presidents all by common agreement, by anyone's standards.

Joe Biden has already surpassed them and is so bad, they might have to create a new category.

If presidential terms were stood on their heads, and Washington, Lincoln, FDR, or Reagan were at the bottom of the heap, Biden would be at the top.

Presidents are rightfully judged by their character. America is fortunate that most presidents were of superior character.

Biden’s character remains questionable.

Churchgoers use to pray for their presidents. I remember as a boy praying for John Kennedy and as a man praying for Ronald Reagan.

No one in my church prays for Biden, though after church, when people let their hair down, they are not praising him, most certainly.

Thus, he will become memorable, but for all the wrong reasons.

Biden recently went through a faux pantomime about the death of his son (of which he constantly misrepresents the facts.

No he did not die in Iraq, he died of a brain tumor) and the precise date of his death.

He could not even recall the name of the church where he received his son’s rosary, nor did he ever actually name the date of his son’s death.

While the American people have rendered judgement that Biden is elderly, enfeebled, and forgetful, they know well he is seemingly one with streaks of mendaciousness, shallowness, and insincerity.

Cicero once said, "Nothing is more disgraceful than insincerity."

Biden is the most insincere president in American history.

Craig Shirley is the Chairman of Citizens for the Republic, as well as a Ronald Reagan biographer and presidential historian having written six books on Reagan. He's also written The New York Times bestseller, "December, 1941" and also published the companion book, "April, 1945." He's also the author of the book "Mary Ball Washington," which won the People’s Choice Award from the Library of Virginia. His book on the 1980 presidential campaign, "Rendezvous with Destiny" was named by The Wall Street Journal as one of the five best campaign books of all time. Read Craig Shirley's Reports — More Here.