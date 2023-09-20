You can’t say it’s the same old same old in Joe Biden’s America.

Because daily the nation's mood appreciably worsens. And it gets worse, and even worse than that!

It's always midnight in Joe Biden’s America.

Gloomy, dank, and cold.

Morale has bottomed out.

Think of a depressing Edgar Allan Poe poem or story.

You feel worse after having read it. Once upon a midnight dreary.

That is the United States of Joe Biden.

Depression overcomes one and all when reminded of the person occupying the once esteemed office of the president. Hmm, George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, Ronald Reagan and Joe Biden? We have reached the end of history.

According to Gallup, only 39% of respondents say they are extremely proud to be Americans. A record 67% say they are not. Poll after poll shows America is on the wrong track, wages are down, debt is up.

A record 50% say American morals are bad and 78% say they are getting worse.

Everything that's supposed to be going up is going down.

Everything that is supposed to be going down is going up. Gas prices. Groceries.

Baby formula is still scarce. It’s just that the liberal media is covering up the story.

We used to read about these problems in Third World countries.

But, come to think of it, America is a third world country now.

We are witnessing America’s last days, and Joe Biden is the dark catalyst.

No longer proud to be American; who would have thought?

People are unhappy, even downright rude.

Need proof?

See how many drivers are unabashedly selfish and bad-mannered on our nation's highways; and even on side-streets.

Road rage is up.

In the stores it's the same.

Those at the checkout are rude, that is if you have human contact now that self-checkout has displaced jobs.

Shoppers are rude to each other and won’t make eye contact.

Coinciding with all of this, note how people use obscenities in place of the noun "president," when describing our nation’s 46th president.

The cities have become cesspools of human garbage.

No decent person wants to go there.

The stock market continues to dwindle downward, downward.

No one is investing in the future — illegal immigrants (and I mean those here illegally), not those who follow the rules and try to make their way lawfully, into our country) are streaming over the border with impunity.

Suicides are up. Education is down.

Nothing is going right. Everything is going wrong.

A president can have much of that effect on the people of America.

Think about this: Ronald Reagan made Americans feel happy, proud, and content!

Joe Biden makes them feel miserable, sad, apprehensive and fearful of the future.

He replicates an Old Testament pestilence, going through towns, destroying life and livelihood. Or is Biden akin to Oizys, the Greek god who spreads misery and pain?

He refuses to give U.S. Secret Service protection to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, despite threats against his life. What could he be thinking? One blanches at the darkness of his soul.

Biden is a physical, moral, and spiritual coward.

And, American morale? Shall be lifted — Nevermore!

The deconstructionist left is happy that the rest of America is sad.

Of the redeeming characteristics that other presidents have had, Biden has none.

He skews facts, is systemically evasive — in word and deed.

And . . . as often as we pray for our country, we see the futility in praying for him, as was common for previous presidents — regardless of political party.

We knew they had the best intentions for America — regardless of party.

The egocentrism of Biden leads to the worst intentions for us.

Only this, and nothing more.

Craig Shirley is a Ronald Reagan biographer and presidential historian having written six books on Reagan. He's also written The New York Times bestseller, "December, 1941" and just published the companion book, "April, 1945" to wide acclaim. He's also the author of the book "Mary Ball Washington," which won the People’s Choice Award from the Library of Virginia. His book on the 1980 presidential campaign, "Rendezvous with Destiny" was named by The Wall Street Journal as one of the five best campaign books of all time. Read Craig Shirley's Reports — More Here.