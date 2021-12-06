One Word Describes a Vote for Saule Omarova: Un-American

For someone who ran as the token moderate, it’s astounding that Joe Biden would nominate a loud and proud communist now that he’s president.

Sadly, Biden’s nomination of Saule Omarova to head the Office of the Comptroller (OCC), is his latest move to throw meat to his wild-eyed socialist base.

It fits an unfortunate pattern given Biden’s promises to be a "unity" candidate.

Alas, he seems to have left all talk of unity on the 2020 campaign trail.

Even after almost a year of trying to yank the country off of the Marxist cliff, Biden truly has outdone himself with this particular nomination.

Omarova, who was born in Soviet-controlled Kazakhstan, was probably someone you wouldn’t have heard of before she was tapped to lead the OCC by Biden back in August.

Since then, many of her radical views on how the financial industry should be run have surfaced, raising alarm bells amongst conservatives and even a few Democrats.

Notably, she has called for "an end to banking as we know it" by "the complete migration of demand deposit accounts to the Federal Reserve," whatever that is supposed to mean. She also has made comments in the past that describe how the total collapse of the fossil fuel industry would help fight so called climate change. Because causing economic chaos in the name of the so-called "greater good"is definitely a good idea.

Omarova also has yet to turn over her thesis on Karl Marx that she wrote as a student at Moscow State University to the Senate Banking Committee.

What is she hiding?

I’m sure that paper will be illuminating to say the least.

And besides, leftists set the precedent long ago for blocking people from jobs over things they wrote in college, so surely it’s only fair if we apply that same standard to Omarova.

Omarova made no effort to hide her ultra-left, ultra-socialist leanings.

Perhaps that's why the most left-wing president in recent memory thought it was a good idea to put her in charge of the OCC.

It’s no wonder then that all the Republicans and several centrist Democrats on the Senate Banking Committee have said publicly and privately they will not support Omarova’s nomination.

During her confirmation hearings, Republicans rightly grilled her for her past statements.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., went as far as to ask if she should be referred to as "comrade"?

Kennedy was unfairly criticized for this, but it’s not hard to see his point.

Evidently, the centrists Democrats on the committee - Sens. Jon Tester, D-Montana, John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and Mark Warner, D-Va., - agreed with Kennedy enough to tell the White House they wouldn't be casting their votes for Omarova either.

Thanks to these turn of events, the White House team is now debating whether or not to pull her nomination.

Biden and his hapless staff can blame Republicans all they want (and they have with great gnashing of teeth), but this predicament is of their own making.

Once again, Biden and the Democratic leadership have shown how out of touch they are with average Americans, including the rank and file center-left voters who form the bulk of the Democratic electorate. They’ve failed to recognize what their moderate senators have seen so plainly: that the majority of voters would gag before supporting a leftist like Omarova.

It’s the same miscalculation Biden has made time and time again during his presidency. It’s the same miscalculation that’s making a Republican tidal wave look like a guaranteed thing next year.

If by some miracle Omarova makes it through the Banking Committee and into a full Senate vote, any senator who votes to confirm her can expect to be branded as "un-American."

They will have voted for a loud and proud Marxist to police our banks.

They will have enabled Joe Biden to place a radical collectivist in a position of power where she could cause unprecedented harm to ordinary Americans.

So senators, think carefully about your vote for Omarova.

Regular voters are watching.

Call it a Red scare?

You bet.

Craig Shirley is a Ronald Reagan biographer, presidential historian, and four-time best-selling author. His most recent book is ''Mary Ball Washington,'' a definitive biography of George Washington’s mother. Read Craig Shirley's Reports — More Here.