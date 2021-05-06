Black Silence on Racist Attacks Against Tim Scott Is Disgraceful

It has been over a week since Senator Tim Scott, R-S.C., said that "…America is not a racist country" in the Republican response to President Biden’s address to Congress. For making that statement, he was the recipient of vitriolic racist attacks.

Unfortunately, there has been no condemnation of such attacks by Black political and civil rights leaders.

Their silence is shameful and disgraceful!

Scott forced both the President and Vice President to admit that he was right. However, his attackers did not condemn them.

They referred to Scott as "Uncle Tim" but did not call Harris "Aunt Kamala" for agreeing with him.

An excellent example of the racial double standard is Reverend Al Sharpton, who criticized Scott at the funeral of Andrew Brown, Jr. in North Carolina but failed to mention that Biden and Harris agreed with him.

The Chairman of the Lamar County, Texas Democratic Party, Gary O'Connor, resigned after calling Scott an "oreo," saying that his comments were "insensitive."

He was kind —the comments were racist!

To add icing on the racist cake, he not only did not apologize to Scott, but the local Party refused to accept his resignation.

Would a Republican official who made a racist comment about a prominent national Black Democrat be given a pass by other Republicans—or the mainstream media?

No chance!

The mainstream media would have bombarded Republican members of Congress to get their reactions to such remarks.

I do not recall Democratic leaders—specifically Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., or House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., being asked by the major media if they condemned the attacks on Scott.

Would the leadership of the Jewish, Hispanic, Italian, or Catholic communities be silent if Twitter and conservatives cast religious, ethnic, or anti-Catholic slurs against one of their own because of their political affiliation or comments?

I doubt it!

The main reason is that, regardless of their political views, they respect the accomplishments and stature of their people-- regardless of politics.

It is apparent by their silence that most Black political and civil rights leaders do not--unless they share their political viewpoints.

That same leadership is silent on the slaughter of Blacks by other Blacks and the damage to millions of Black children locked out of schools in major cities. Therefore, they certainly would not be expected to be concerned when their progressive bedfellows plunge racial daggers into the back of a Black U.S. Senator because of his politics.

The 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments to our Constitution and numerous civil rights laws guarantee that Blacks, like all Americans, have a right to express their political views and participate in our political process.

Did Scott’s Black U.S. Senate colleague, Cory Booker, D-N.J., who joined with then-Senator Kamala Harris, D-Calif., to filibuster against Scott’s police reform measures, raise any objections to the attack on Scott?

No.

Did the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) or any Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) condemn such vile attacks?

No.

Neither did Scott’s fellow South Carolinian, Black Majority Whip James Clyburn, D.S.C. who was so quick to call former president Donald Trump a racist?

As I state in my book "How Obama Failed Black America and How Trump Is Helping It," the Black political and civil rights establishments are "echo chambers of the Democratic Party."

As such, they will say or do nothing that might offend the Party and its union bosses.

Black cable television hosts and media pundits who gleefully rushed to tug on the racist rope their friends placed around Scott’s political neck are from the same intolerant cloth.

The silence of all gives "wink and nod" permission to progressives and so-called liberal Democrats to do or say whatever it takes to politically lynch and castrate any Black daring to disagree with their politics.

Scott is hated by the left because he is a Black Republican conservative and because he supports President Donald Trump’s economic and educational initiatives, which benefitted Black America.