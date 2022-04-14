Trump Supports Black GOP Candidates, Media Clams Up

If you think the mainstream and social media cover-up of the Hunter Biden laptop scandal to benefit Joe Biden over President Donald Trump was disgraceful, look at how much of that same media is ignoring Trump's support of Black Republican candidates throughout the country.

A good example is Trump's recent fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida for Michigan congressional candidate John Gibbs. The event featured several prominent Black music artists who support Trump, including Ray J, Coffey Anderson, and Tommy Vext.

Gibbs hopes to defeat incumbent Republican Congressman Peter Meijer in Michigan's 3rd Congressional district.

Meijer joined with Democrats and nine other Republicans in voting to impeach the former president for allegedly inciting the storming of the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021.

Gibbs is just one of the many Black Republicans Trump supports this election cycle.

The impressive list includes:

Herschel Walker running for the U.S. Senate from Georgia and for whom Trump hosted a fundraiser at the Mar-a-Lago club in December.

Representative Byron Donalds seeking reelection in Southwest Florida's 19th Congressional District.

Representative Burgess Owens, who voted against the certification of Pennsylvania's electoral votes and believes that Donald Trump won the 2020 election, running for reelection to Utah's 4th Congressional District.

Wesley Hunt, a West Point graduate, who last month defeated several Republican Primary opponents in the new Houston, Texas 38th Congressional District.

John James, who ran twice for the U.S. Senate and is seeking to represent Michigan's newly drawn 10the Congressional District.

Vernon Jones, a former Democrat, running in a hotly contested Republican primary in Georgia's 10th Congressional District.

Kristina Karamo, who believes that Trump won Michigan and challenged the election, running for Michigan secretary of state.

What makes Trump's endorsements especially significant is that he has endorsed candidates in GOP primaries which the Republican leadership establishment rarely does.

That's what makes Trump so unique to so many Black voters — he makes direct appeals for their votes.

More GOP candidates for state and federal office should follow the Trump model of reaching out to Black voters!

Unfortunately, it would probably be a good bet that many of them could not name a local Black newspaper in their district or state where they have placed political ads.

They should remember the results of the 2018 Florida governor's race.

Gov. Ron DeSantis received crucial support from Black female voters for his position on school choice, which led to his narrow victory over Black liberal Democrat and subsequently disgraced Andrew Gillum.

They should also note how Trump increased support from Blacks and Hispanics in his 2020 reelection bid — on issues — not political party.

As he said:

"What do you have to lose?"

By his words and actions, Donald Trump has consistently shown that he cares about issues of importance to Black voters, such as school choice, illegal immigration, and urban revitalization.

The fact that Trump is supporting so many Black Republican candidates is a story that should be told. Perhaps that's exactly why the mainstream and social media won't tell it.

Clarence V. McKee is president of McKee Communications, Inc., a government, political, and media relations and training consulting firm in Florida. He is the author of "How Obama Failed Black America and How Trump Is Helping It." Read Clarence V. McKee's Reports — More Here.