RINOs Supporting Harris Betray Conservative Values

Vice President Kamala Harris’s recent lap-dog appearance with Oprah Winfrey and falsehood-filled word-salad "interview" on MSNBC further proves She's unfit to be president of the United States.

When was the last time a liberal Democrat supported a Republican, especially a conservative, presidential candidate?

I'm struggling trying to remember. They would have been run out of the Democratic Party.

Unfortunately, the same can’t be said of Republicans.

Look no further than former U.S. Vice President and Secretary of Defense Dick Cheney and his daughter, Fmr. Rep. Liz Cheney R-Wyo., who are among the most prominent Republicans who have endorsed Kamala Harris.

What a hypocritical duo!

They now support the candidate of the very same party which crucified Dick Cheney with a vengeance when he was vice president, calling him, among other things, "Darth Vader."

Cheney endorsing Harris and her agenda is comparable to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., endorsing a member of the Ku Klux Klan for president.

As for his daughter, not many care these days about what she thinks.

She was rejected by voters for reelection to her congressional seat in one of the biggest losses for a U.S. House incumbent in the last 60 years.

The Cheney’s are just the latest Republicans to let their "Trump Derangement Syndrome" cause them to abandon basic conservative principles.

The list is long.

More than 200 former assistants to President George W. Bush, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., have endorsed Harris.

They, too, apparently have no allegiance to the fundamental conservative values they have professed to believe as they moved up their political career ladders.

By supporting Harris, they are now saying that they suddenly support, among other things in the Harris agenda:

It shows how much their hatred of Trump supersedes their concern for the best interests of their country. They would abandon any conservative principles, assuming they had any in the first place, to support the socialist-communist Harris agenda.

At the very least, they — and the Cheneys — could have taken the politically respectable route of saying that, although they would not vote for Trump, they could not vote for Harris and her agenda and would write in a preferred candidate and preserve their philosophical integrity.

I'm sure that the communist leaders in North Korea, China, and Russia — and their silent partners in Iran — are saluting them with champaign toasts and hoping for a Harris victory.

The leaders of Taiwan and South Korea should take notice.

If these RINOs (Republicans in Name Only) get their wish and Harris wins, their very existence may be in jeopardy.

Would you trust her, or any RINOs supporting her, to protect you and your family in a battle? No way!

Clarence V. McKee is president of McKee Communications, Inc., a government, political, and media relations and training consulting firm in Florida. He is the author of "How Obama Failed Black America and How Trump Is Helping It." Read Clarence V. McKee's Reports — More Here.