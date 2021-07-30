Democrats Complicit Silence on Crime Comes Home to Roost

Suddenly, after over a year of silence, Democratic politicians have become concerned about crime in our cities.

Mayors — Black and white — in Democratically-controlled cities expressed little if any outrage over the epidemic of Black-on-Black crime in their communities.

However, many did support radical left-wing groups and organizations, such as Antifa and Black Lives Matter, that advocated defunding police departments.

Criminals became emboldened by the lack of condemnation of their violent conduct.

They saw local criminal justice systems in shambles; prosecutors who had more sympathy for criminals than victims; and judges who gave lawbreakers "get out of jail free" cards —sending them back to their communities to commit more crimes.

One reason for the silence was that much of the crime was perpetrated by Blacks against other Blacks.

Well things have begun to change.

Many Democratic mayors and politicians who excused the riots of left-wing groups last year and supported their calls to slash police budgets are now complaining about crime and the need for more police.

Why?

Because crime that was once confined to Black and Hispanic neighborhoods in our major cities has invaded "main street" and venues touching the lives of white Americans.

Consider. In the past several weeks:

A 21-year-old US Marine tourist was wounded by a ricocheting bullet in Times Square a few blocks from where a 4-year-old girl and two others were shot in May by a stray bullet.

Fans and players ran for cover during a baseball game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., when the sound of gunshots from outside the stadium — where three people were shot — caused the game to be suspended.

where three people were shot — caused the game to be suspended. Pedestrians and diners fled their tables in the upscale Logan Circle area of D.C. after a shooting that wounded two men.

Former California U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer, a liberal Democrat, was attacked and robbed of her phone near her home in the stylish and upscale Jack London District in Oakland.

There has also been an increase in the boldness of criminals to commit property crimes.

Chain stores such as Walgreens have made drastic changes due to increased thefts to permanently shut down or close early.

The retail pharmacy and store has closed 17 stores in the past five years in San Francisco alone. That impacts all people — not just Blacks.

Walgreens was not the only victim of brazen shoplifting in that city.

The upscale Neiman Marcus store was also on the receiving end of daylight looting when thieves broke display cases and took several designer purses.

Many police chiefs around the country have been handcuffed by liberal Democratic mayors and local city councils who capitulated to radical progressives who demanded drastic cuts to, or defunding of, police budgets.

They ignored the views of 81% of Blacks who, according to a Gallup poll a year ago amid the violence, either wanted police in their area to remain the same or supported an increase.

D.C. Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee got it more than right when he declared that you "cannot coddle violent criminals" during a walking tour of Logan Circle, where two people had been shot.

My only question is why the Chief and Black Lives Matter supporter Mayor Muriel Bowser had not, to the best of my knowledge, held similar press conferences in or walked through high crime Black neighborhoods with the press?

The same applies to New York City liberal Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Following the shooting of a white U.S. Marine in Times Square noted above, de Blasio, who had severely cut the city’s police budget, had the gall to say that he was sending more cops to protect tourists in Times Square.

What a hypocrite.

And he's not the only one.

Mayors and politicians in many Democratic-controlled cities who had supported the defund-the-police movement have reversed their positions and now want to increase police budgets.

Their silence on crime in Black communities has come home to roost in a nest of violence impacting virtually all areas of their cities.

