Don't Look to Feminism for Endorsement of Mother's Day

Millions of Americans will celebrate Mother’s Day this weekend, extending their congratulations to mothers, both past and present, who have played such an important role shaping their children.

There will be some, like the ACLU, who believe men can get pregnant and are therefore deserving of being recognized on this day as well. But sane people know this a lie.

Similarly, there are those in the Biden administration who prefer to use the term “pregnant persons,” as if men may qualify. They, too, are mad.

What about feminist organizations?

We looked at five of the most prominent: Center for Reproductive Rights, Feminist Majority, National Organization for Women (NOW), Planned Parenthood and Reproductive Freedom for All (it will be referred to by its former name, NARAL). We examined their position on six issues: abortion, children, gender ideology, LGBT, mothers and parental rights.

To read the complete report, click here. Here are the highlights.

When it comes to abortion, it’s a close call which of them is the most enthusiastic. To show how inclusive NOW is about this subject, it supports abortion for “all women and LGBTQIA+ people.”

This is silly: those who engage in sex with someone of the same sex have been disqualified by nature from getting pregnant, and therefore (much to their chagrin) cannot have an abortion.

The Feminist Majority wants to repeal the Hyde Amendment and make the public pay for abortions. It also condemns crisis pregnancy centers.

Planned Parenthood is the nation’s monster abortion clinic. Reasons why some women want an abortion that the organization finds persuasive include, “It’s not a good time in their life to have a baby” and “They just don’t want to be a parent.”

On the subject of gender identity, NOW says it is “hateful” to insist that only women should be permitted to participate in women’s sports.

The Feminist Majority can’t figure out why trans and nonbinary people are left out of conversations about abortion. Unfortunately, Planned Parenthood can’t help them — they deny that sex is binary.

Planned Parenthood says that because some young people don’t want their parents involved in making decisions for them that that’s enough to be opposed to parental rights. Similarly, the Center for Reproductive Rights decries the harm done to “young women by forcing parental involvement” in their lives.

The Feminist Majority has practically nothing to say about mothers. Planned Parenthood, NARAL and the Center for Reproductive Rights boil the interests of mothers down to one thing: discrimination. They are obsessed with “structural inequities,” “mothers of color,” and “structural racism.”

On LGBT rights, NOW is worried about homophobia. NARAL wants Congress to pass the Equality Act (which would force Catholic doctors and hospitals to perform abortions and sex-reassignment surgery).

Perhaps most revealing of all, not one of these five feminist organizations has any meaningful statement on children. That’s because their real interest is sex: They want abortion available for straight women and homosexual-friendly rights for lesbians.

Feminists have never had much interest in children. In 2009, Gail Collins, an op-ed columnist for The New York Times, wrote a nearly page book on women’s achievements yet managed to say practically nothing about children. One of her only references was to call mothers “breeders.”

Happy Mother’s Day. To those who are made uncomfortable about this special day, may they seek the help they need.