Liberal Democrats Play Religion Card, but Shred Moral Fabric

It's true that we can never truly know what is in another person's heart, but when a politician makes his religion a central aspect of his public persona, yet pursues policies that inherently contradict his faith, it raises serious questions.

The following Democrats are clearly guilty of playing the religion card when it suits them:

In Catholic circles, former President Joe Biden and former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi are the poster children of this duplicity. Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., do the same for Islam.

Being Religious:

Fmr. U.S. President Joe Biden

"My religion defines who I am." He added, "I've been a practicing Catholic my whole life. And it has particularly informed my social doctrine."

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

"I’m a Catholic, a devout, practicing Catholic. I take great comfort in my faith, come from a very Catholic family, largely pro-life."

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani

"I am Muslim, and I refuse to apologize for this." He added, "I will not change who I am. . . . I will not change the faith that I am proud to belong to."

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

"I think my faith as a Muslim is very important."

The Catholic Church on Abortion:

The Catechism of the Catholic Church clearly declares, "Since the first century the Church has affirmed the moral evil of every procured abortion. This teaching has not changed and remains unchangeable."

Biden

He started out having mixed feelings about abortion, but in time he adopted the far-left position. His views began changing in earnest in 2007 when he criticized the Supreme Court decision upholding the ban on partial-birth abortion, calling it "paternalistic."

As president, his administration used every available resource to promote abortion, even exploring novel ways to circumvent state laws restricting the barbaric practice.

Pelosi

She opposes laws that ban the killing of babies who are 80% born (partial birth abortion), and she has even won Planned Parenthood’s highest award. Furthermore, she has frequently clashed with the hierarchy of the Catholic Church.

Her extreme position on abortion, along with other major departures from Catholic teachings, earned her a ban on receiving the Eucharist from San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone.

Islam on Abortion:

In general, the Islamic view favors the sanctity of human life over abortion. Most Muslim scholars apply the Quran’s passages against the taking of innocent human life to the issue. This is true across many different schools of Muslim thought, and both Sunni and Shia Muslims generally disapprove of abortion.

Mamdani

He opposes any restrictions on abortion. That is why his voting record consistently receives a 100% score from Planned Parenthood.

Omar

She has been a co-sponsor of the Women's Health Protection Act in the last three sessions of Congress. This legislation seeks to remove most restrictions on abortion and removes religious exemptions. Following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, 597 U.S. 215 (2022), Women's Health overturning Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973), Omar declared that the decision was "devastating for millions of women and pregnant people across the country."

Catholic Church on LGBT Issues:

The Catechism of the Catholic Church clearly states that "homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered," and are contrary to the natural law. Further, the Catholic Church rejects transgenderism, which Pope Francis called "demonic."

Biden

In 2016, as vice president, he officiated a "gay wedding." As president, he championed transgender procedures for minors and rescinded conscience protections to force Catholic doctors to perform these procedures.

Pelosi

She has supported legislation that would redefine marriage and has even gone so far as to say that same-sex marriage is "consistent" with Catholic teaching. Additionally, she champions transgenderism, including gender "reassignment surgeries" for minors.

Islam on LGBT Issues:

In Islam, same-sex relationships are considered taboo.

In 34 Muslim-majority countries, same-sexual activity is illegal, and none of the 47 Muslim-majority countries recognize "gay marriages."

Mamdani

He is a huge advocate of the radical LGBT cause.

He supports transgender rights across the board and disagrees with the Islamic belief that there are only two sexes.

He regularly attends gay events, including parades.

He wants the LGBT curriculum to be mandatory in all New York schools, making no allowance for private or parochial schools.

Mamdani has also pledged that he will spend $65 million in taxpayer money for sex-reassignment surgery, puberty blockers, chemical castration and genital mutilation for minors.

Omar

She supports men competing in women's sports and is proud to march in the Twin Cities Pride Parades. She favors ending conversion therapy, calling it "a form of torture."

In 2023, as Muslim parents joined with their Christian and Jewish neighbors in Montgomery County, Maryland, to protest the school district's decision to compel their children to participate in lessons which promoted LGBT themes. She co-sponsored a resolution condemning their response.

Biden, Pelosi, Mamdani and Omar like to wear their religion on their sleeves while working to undermine core religious teachings on marriage, the family and sexuality. The media should hold them accountable but too often they give them a pass.

Dr. Bill Donohue is president and CEO of the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights, and has authored 11 books on civil liberties, social issues, and religion. He holds a Ph.D. in sociology from New York University. Read more Dr. Bill Donohue Insider articles — Click Here Now.