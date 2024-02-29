St. Patrick's Day Flap Highlights Bigoted Agenda of Elites

There is not only a Gay Pride Parade in New York City at the end of June each year, there are such events throughout the entire month.

But somehow, that isn’t enough.

The relentless intolerance of the gay community is stunning

It explains why gay activists — as opposed to ordinary gay people — are constantly thrusting their agenda onto others.

Their goal of crashing St. Patrick’s Day parades is a classic example; the latest iteration being the one on Staten Island.

The traditional St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place on Sunday, March 3rd (CBS, Fox 5, WABC New York, and The New York Times misreported the date).

Marchers will step off from Hart Blvd. at 12:30 p.m. The day starts with a Mass at Blessed Sacrament, West Brighton, at 9:30 a.m.

Larry Cummings is the courageous president of the parade committee.

This parade, like all celebratory parades, excludes those who refuse to honor the person or the event in whose name allies march.

Also excluded are those who seek to draw attention to their own status or cause: to do so would divert attention from the person or the event being celebrated.

That is why anti-abortion Catholics have always been banned from marching in St. Patrick’s Day parades — under their own banner.

Ditto for gays.

The elites in Staten Island have been trying for some time to get gay groups to march in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, under their own banner.

They have failed.

Now they are showing their contempt for this Irish Catholic parade by sponsoring an alternative parade, one that features gay groups.

They are holding their parade on March 17.

Who’s behind this attempt to compete with, and undercut, the traditional St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Staten Island?

The elites who work in the media, business, and government.

They are the ones who couldn’t wait to invite The Pride Center of Staten Island to march in their parade.

The dominant media outlet, Advance/SILive.com, is the principal party behind this effort.

It functions more as an advocacy group than a media outlet.

It set its sights on subverting the St. Patrick’s Day Parade last year, and when they didn’t succeed, they lobbied for an alternative.

Not surprisingly, when the Catholic League asked to place an ad in support of the traditional parade, they never got back to us.

The Advance/SILive.com still needed a sponsor.

They found one in the Forest Avenue Business Improvement District (BID), an affiliate of the Chamber of Commerce. Their executive director, Nina Flores, said the purpose of their parade is to celebrate "inclusivity and diversity."

Flores is wrong.

The BID gambit is being done to punish diversity. St. Patrick’s Day parades pay tribute to the diversity that Irish Catholics represent.

That is precisely why elites in the corporate world hate it.

Thoroughly secularized, they are prepared to sell Irish Catholics out just to be accepted by elites in other walks of life, and this includes more than a few deracinated Irish Catholics.

The business elite still needed the blessings of elites in government.

They found a reliable buddy in New York City Mayor Eric Adams. He authorized the alternative parade, invoking "inclusion."

This is Black History Month. It excludes every racial, ethnic and religious group in the world. Imagine if, in the name of inclusion, it was turned into a month that honors the achievements of everyone from the South Pacific Islanders to Eskimos?

Adams would be apoplectic.

The Catholic League encourages everyone to march in the traditional St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Staten Island on March 3rd.

The Grand Marshal is Timothy O’Sullivan, from County Cork.

He has been a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians since 1963, two years before he became a U.S. citizen.

Congratulations to all those brave Irish Catholics who refuse to give into the bigoted agenda of the ever-fawning elites.

Dr. Bill Donohue is president and CEO of the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights. A former Heritage Foundation Bradley resident scholar, he has authored 10 books on civil liberties, social issues and religion. He holds a Ph.D. in sociology from New York University. Read Bill Donohue's Reports — More Here.