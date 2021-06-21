Missouri Senate-Candidate RINOs Have a Downright, No Good, Very Bad Week

In every election, there’s a moment that can be pointed to as the turning point, positive or negative. For Missouri’s open Senate seat, that moment just happened for “Republicans” Eric Schmitt and Mark McCloskey who both exposed themselves as woke RINOs (Republicans In Name Only).

Eric Schmitt, the state’s current Attorney General, has spent the last few months fraudulently posturing as a Trump-aligned Republican. Although he has lost every lawsuit he filed in his desperate attempt to get President Trump’s attention, he has frequently made headlines. I can see why some Republicans have been conned into believing he is a conservative.

However, as we saw last week, it was all a facade. Schmitt--who sat idly by all last summer while Missouri burned, stores were looted, and peaceful protestors were beaten--inexplicably defunded a law enforcement effort targeting violent crimes like murder, rape, and assault by pulling nearly a dozen state prosecutors off the joint task force known as Safer Streets.

His decision to defund under pressure from liberals, will singlehandedly make Missouri less safe and embolden criminals. Eric Schmitt is not tough on crime, he is just another weak, career politician who refuses to back the police and to stand up to violent criminals.

But he wasn’t the only Missouri RINO having a downright, no good, very bad week. Mark McCloskey also decided to show his true woke, liberal colors.

You may remember McCloskey as an internet sensation for waving a firearm around on the “east patio” of his estate, dressed in pink. While it was clear that he skipped basic firearms handling class, people mistakenly took his display as a sign that he was a champion of the 2nd Amendment and America’s right to self-defense.

Now, if you were paying close enough attention you would know that McCloskey was a huge supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement and its agenda. He even went on CNN with Chris Cuomo, to pledge his support to Black Lives Matter. He also made a lot of money suing gun companies.

Ever since the incident, liberal prosecutors have been coming for the McCloskeys’ guns. Instead of fighting for their right to self defense and defending their 2nd Amendment in court—McCloskey, a liberal trial attorney, surrendered his rights and handed his guns over to the government.

Two things here should give you pause. McCloskey is not just a high-priced attorney, he is a trial attorney. He has made a living—one that affords him the means to live in a mansion—off of going to trial and presumably winning. What does it say about his ability to win for Missouri when, instead of doing what he has made a living doing, he pleads guilty to assault?

Moreover, if he willing to surrender his own 2nd Amendment rights, and turn over his guns to the government, what is he willing to do with yours?

Weak Missouri RINOs, propped up by sad, national RINOs, are seen as frauds across the country. It comes down to common sense: you don’t give your guns to the government, and you don’t defund efforts to put violent felons behind bars. Schmitt and McCloskey are exactly the kind of woke Republicans we don’t need.

Bernard B. Kerik was the 40th Police Commissioner of the New York City Police Department and is a New York Times bestselling author. Read Bernard Kerik's Reports — More Here.